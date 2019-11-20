Introducing Ooma Office Pro. The Business Phone Service Designed to Meet The Advanced Needs of Professionals

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ooma, Inc ., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today introduced Ooma Office Pro, a small business phone service designed to meet the advanced needs of professionals through premium features including call recording, enhanced call blocking, voicemail transcription and support for overhead paging systems.



Ooma Office Pro ( https://www.ooma.com/office/pro/ ) offers all the reliability, call quality and functionality of the award-winning Ooma Office ( https://www.ooma.com/small-business-phone-systems/ ), while adding capabilities that meet the professional needs of businesses that are seeking a further productivity boost. Beyond the many features of Ooma Office, Ooma Office Pro provides:

Call recording. Account administrators can designate automatic recording of all incoming and outgoing calls for an individual extension, while individual users can start a call recording on demand at any time. Calls can be played back through the service’s online portal or downloaded for subsequent playback or storage – perfect for use cases such as sales training, keeping a record of meetings, and customer order confirmation.



Incoming calls to all extensions are screened against a dynamic database of more than two million phone numbers associated with robocalls. This database is growing by 1,500 phone numbers per day, and calls from any of these numbers never ring on the user’s phone. Ooma recently released a quantifying the costly productivity drain from robocalls, which could cost a business with multiple lines that receives 50 robocalls per day an estimated $118,000 per year. Voicemail transcription. Ooma Office already sends voicemail messages to users via email with attached audio files. Now, in Ooma Office Pro, these emails also provide a text transcription for a quick view of what the voicemail is about – especially helpful for mobile users in situations where listening to an audio replay isn’t practical.



Ooma Office Pro also expands key features of Ooma Office to accommodate larger businesses. Call Park increases to 10 slots from 5 in Ooma Office, receptionists can monitor 60 extensions instead of 20, and audio conference rooms can have 25 participants instead of 10.

“Call recording with Ooma Office Pro has increased our sales closing rate by 28 percent,” said Aaron Cott, partner in Perceptive Processing, a payment technology firm in Kansas City, Missouri. “In my world, sales are lost not by a few dollars but by a few words. Now we review calls with our sales reps every day, using the recordings to coach them on the best way to deliver our message and overcome objections.”

To learn more about how the call recording feature in Ooma Office Pro helps Aaron Cott of Perceptive Processing, watch the short video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJMNdUq1VNU .

“Ooma Office Pro is designed for businesses with needs beyond what’s offered in Ooma Office, without sacrificing the simplicity and value that have made Ooma Office such a success,” said Ken Narita, director of business marketing at Ooma. “Call recording makes it easy to track conversations that are important, while enhanced call blocking avoids interruptions from calls that aren’t. Voicemail transcription accelerates call response time, as does integration with overhead paging systems. In short, Ooma Office Pro boosts productivity without adding complexity.”

Ooma Office Pro is available now, priced at $24.95 per user per month, with no service contracts. Ooma Office continues to be available at $19.95 per user per month.

