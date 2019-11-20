S. Parikh Mars, Progressive Care CEO, Answers Shareholder Questions in Exclusive New Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has recently answer conducted a question and answer session with SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.



S. Parikh Mars, Progressive Care CEO called in to SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to answer questions recently submitted by the Company's shareholders. On the call she discusses the third quarter 2019 financial highlights, the outlook for the Company in 2020, the renegotiated Family Physicians Rx (FPRX) acquisition, reducing price by 36%, saving shareholders $1.1 million, and much more.

“We have moved forward on several fronts,” said Progressive Care CEO, S. Parikh Mars. “We secured better terms of the acquisition improved profitability. Now we are focused on navigating new lines of business that will add value now and in the future.”

The shareholder question and answer session can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/qa-progressive-care-rxmd/

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. ( RXMD ), through its PharmCo, LLC, is a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

About SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. is a recognized corporate investor relations firm, with clients nationwide, known for its ability to help emerging growth companies, small cap and micro-cap stocks build a following among retail and institutional investors. SmallCapVoice.com utilizes its stock newsletter to feature its daily stock picks, podcasts, as well as its clients' financial news releases. SmallCapVoice.com also offers individual investors all the tools they need to make informed decisions about the stocks in which they are interested. Tools like stock charts, stock alerts, and Company Information Sheets can assist with investing in stocks that are traded on the OTC BB and Pink Sheets. To learn more about SmallCapVoice.com and its services, please visit http://smallcapvoice.com/the-small-cap-daily-small-cap-newsletter/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Armen Karapetyan, Progressive Care

Senior Advisor Business Development

Armen@progressivecareus.com

www.progressivecareus.com

www.pharmcopharmacy.com

Public Relations Contact:

Kathleen Gonzales, CMW Media

Kathleen@cmwmedia.com

www.cmwmedia.com

Web and Application Development Contact:

Marcello Jaspan, Mass Ventures Corp

Marcello@massventurescorp.com

www.massventurescorp.com

For SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

Stuart T. Smith

512-267-2430

ssmith@smallcapvoice.com

www.SmallCapVoice.com



