ManTech Wins $177 Million in Health Awards

Defense Health Agency and Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center Tap ManTech for Advanced Technology Services

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) today announced that it has advanced its position in the Federal Civilian healthcare services arena with a trio of awards totaling $177 million.



“This trifecta of awards is an important set of wins for ManTech and our customers, who will benefit from integrated systems that deliver increased readiness, enhanced care and better health at lower cost,” said Matt Tait, President of ManTech’s Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group. “We are proud to be Bringing Digital to the Mission® with outstanding technologies and great people to ensure topnotch healthcare for our military, veterans and their families.”

The three awards:

Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center: With this five-year $84 million task order, ManTech will maximize readiness through force health protection (FHP) strategies and solutions for public health threats. ManTech will provide analytic-based metrics that support the full range of customer healthcare and scientific programs, measuring the impact of vulnerabilities, assessing potential outcomes, and recommending specific actions that optimize warfighter performance, readiness, lethality and survivability.

With this five-year $84 million task order, ManTech will maximize readiness through force health protection (FHP) strategies and solutions for public health threats. ManTech will provide analytic-based metrics that support the full range of customer healthcare and scientific programs, measuring the impact of vulnerabilities, assessing potential outcomes, and recommending specific actions that optimize warfighter performance, readiness, lethality and survivability. Defense Health Agency Medical Logistics: Through this five-year $59.4 million task order by the Defense Health Agency, ManTech will support the Defense Medical Logistics – Enterprise Solution (DML-ES), an acquisition program that provides vital supply chain management support for cost-effective, state-of-the-art healthcare delivery to active duty and reserve members of the U.S. military and their families. ManTech will support the technical refresh of DML-ES, enhancing operations and maintenance, expanding the adoption of logistics systems at VA treatment facilities, providing end-to-end cybersecurity, and facilitating cost-effectiveness and performance gains via cloud migration. DML-ES supports the DHA healthcare delivery mission by providing medical material, supplies, facilities and services that are essential to patient care in peacetime and wartime, and to promoting wartime readiness and sustainability.

Through this five-year $59.4 million task order by the Defense Health Agency, ManTech will support the Defense Medical Logistics – Enterprise Solution (DML-ES), an acquisition program that provides vital supply chain management support for cost-effective, state-of-the-art healthcare delivery to active duty and reserve members of the U.S. military and their families. ManTech will support the technical refresh of DML-ES, enhancing operations and maintenance, expanding the adoption of logistics systems at VA treatment facilities, providing end-to-end cybersecurity, and facilitating cost-effectiveness and performance gains via cloud migration. DML-ES supports the DHA healthcare delivery mission by providing medical material, supplies, facilities and services that are essential to patient care in peacetime and wartime, and to promoting wartime readiness and sustainability. Defense Health Agency IT Infrastructure: Under this one-year $33.5 million task order by the Defense Health Agency, ManTech will support the Desktop to Data Center (D2D) Program Executive Office (PEO), implementing a standard baseline platform and improving network infrastructure. To address strategic objectives and support MHS GENESIS, DHA created the D2D program to provide a standard infrastructure for the Military Health System (MHS) that powers secure, centralized management of IT assets across the enterprise on a single network, the Medical Community of Interest (Med-COI). The D2D program is the ongoing, coordinated effort to integrate and deliver IT infrastructure services across the MHS. It enables the medical mission to be achieved through a platform that allows providers to access systems, move seamlessly, and exchange health information and medical records securely across the enterprise and with trusted partners.

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

ManTech–C

Media Contact:

Jim Crawford

ManTech

Executive Director, External Communications

(M) 571.466.7550

James.Crawford2@ManTech.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6266f9b2-ac2c-4253-8bbe-1f9c20847f43.





Matt Tait, President of ManTech’s Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group Matt Tait, President of ManTech’s Mission Solutions and Services (MSS) Group



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.