BioSyent Releases Results for Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2019

Record third quarter (Q3) 2019 Net Revenues of $6,219,748 increased by 18% versus Q3 2018

First nine months (YTD) 2019 Net Revenues of $15,855,038 increased by 2% versus YTD 2018

Q3 2019 Canadian Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $4,789,629 increased by 2% versus Q3 2018

YTD 2019 Canadian Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $13,903,859 increased by 3% versus YTD 2018

Q3 2019 International Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $1,013,071 increased by 259% versus Q3 2018

YTD 2019 International Pharmaceutical Net Revenues of $1,013,071 decreased by 25% versus YTD 2018

Q3 2019 EBITDA 1 of $1,985,461 increased by 15% versus Q3 2018

of $1,985,461 increased by 15% versus Q3 2018 YTD 2019 EBITDA 1 of $4,046,866 decreased by 24% versus YTD 2018

of $4,046,866 decreased by 24% versus YTD 2018 Q3 2019 Net Income After Taxes (NIAT) of $1,532,426 increased by 21% versus Q3 2018

YTD 2019 NIAT of $3,201,450 decreased by 21% versus YTD 2018

Q3 2019 NIAT percentage to Net Revenues of 25% compares to 24% in Q3 2018

YTD 2019 NIAT percentage to Net Revenues of 20% compares to 26% in YTD 2018

Q3 2019 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.11 was $0.02 higher than Q3 2018 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.09

YTD 2019 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.23 was $0.05 lower than YTD 2018 Fully Diluted EPS of $0.28

Fully Diluted EPS for the Trailing Twelve Months ended September 30, 2019 was $0.34 as compared to $0.38 for the Trailing Twelve Months ended September 30, 2018

Repurchased for cancellation a total of 172,132 common shares under a Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) during Q3 2019 and a further 67,100 common shares subsequent to Q3 2019

950,000 common shares repurchased to date under the NCIB commenced on December 10, 2018 – the maximum permitted during the 12-month period ending on December 9, 2019

Fully diluted issued and outstanding common shares reduced from 14,583,139 at December 31, 2018 to 13,758,957 as of November 20, 2019

As at September 30, 2019, the Company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments totalling $19,812,331 as compared to $24,425,101 as at December 31, 2018 – a 19% decrease

Total Shareholders’ Equity decreased by 8% from $27,605,662 at December 31, 2018 to $25,384,369 at September 30, 2019

Return on Equity for the Trailing Twelve Months ended September 30, 2019 was 19% as compared to 24% for the Trailing Twelve Months ended September 30, 2018

René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent, commented, “We recorded our highest ever quarterly sales in Q3 2019 due in large part to the shipment of a backlog of international FeraMAX® orders during the quarter. We continue to experience delays in shipping international FeraMAX® orders due to the transactional challenges inherent to this business. In our Canadian business, we saw modest growth during the quarter with single-digit sales growth of FeraMAX® and continued headwinds in our Hospital Business.” Mr. Goehrum continued, “We maintained a healthy net profit margin during the quarter while we continued to invest in our existing brands and to prepare for the future launch of the new Tibella® women’s health product to the Canadian market. We also made further investment in our NCIB share buyback and have repurchased a total of 950,000 common shares to date since commencing the NCIB in December 2018. Our cash position and balance sheet remain strong as we seek out new products to enhance our portfolio of brands in Canada.”

The CEO’s presentation on the Q3 2019 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/q3-19/ .

The Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements are available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a282cdd5-3064-491e-b6f3-7f19cf1b267f

The Management's Discussion and Analysis is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9cdb1c46-aea5-4f6e-9854-e8df74f3df7e

The Company’s Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 will be posted on www.sedar.com on November 20, 2019.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information, please visit www.tmxmoney.com .

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, hospital and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 13,581,445 common shares issued and outstanding.

BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income In Canadian Dollars Q3 2019 Q3 2018 % Change YTD 2019 YTD 2018 % Change Net Revenues 6,219,748 5,259,493 18% 15,855,038 15,616,063 2% Cost of Goods Sold 1,527,351 1,155,171 32% 3,571,428 3,542,971 1% Gross Profit 4,692,397 4,104,322 14% 12,283,610 12,073,092 2% Operating Expenses and Finance Income 2,672,750 2,337,926 14% 8,082,232 6,694,457 21% Net Income Before Tax 2,019,647 1,766,396 14% 4,201,378 5,378,635 -22% Tax (including Deferred Tax) 487,221 495,783 -2% 999,928 1,344,659 -26% Net Income After Tax 1,532,426 1,270,613 21% 3,201,450 4,033,976 -21% Net Income After Tax % to Net Revenues 25% 24% 20% 26% EBITDA 1,985,461 1,729,585 15% 4,046,866 5,295,990 -24% EBITDA % to Net Revenues 32% 33% 26% 34%

EBITDA – is a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The term EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. The Company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest income or expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization.





BioSyent Inc. Interim Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position AS AT September 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 % Change ASSETS Trade and other receivables $ 2,916,160 $ 2,115,293 38 % Inventory 2,104,997 1,483,392 42 % Prepaid expenses and deposits 275,357 300,821 -8 % Income tax recoverable 160,461 - Derivative asset 33,267 27,344 22 % Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 19,812,331 24,425,101 -19 % Current Assets 25,302,573 28,351,951 -11 % Property and equipment 2,570,305 271,785 846 % Intangible assets 1,524,824 1,942,682 -22 % Loans receivable 585,559 576,929 1 % Deferred tax asset 34,383 45,144 -24 % TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 4,715,071 2,836,540 66 % TOTAL ASSETS $ 30,017,644 $ 31,188,491 -4 % LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities $ 2,629,791 $ 3,213,777 -18 % Deferred tax liability 270,394 369,052 -27 % Lease liability non-current 1,733,090 - Total Equity 25,384,369 27,605,662 -8 % TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 30,017,644 $ 31,188,491 -4 %





For further information please contact:



Mr. René C. Goehrum

President and CEO

BioSyent Inc.

E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com

Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

