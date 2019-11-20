OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Sponsor the Annual International Pediatric Orthopaedic Symposium (IPOS)

/EIN News/ -- The Company will sponsor a pre-course meeting in addition to five spotlight sessions on a variety of topics



WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, announced today that it will continue its support as a Double-Diamond sponsor of the International Pediatric Orthopedic Symposium (IPOS), taking place December 3-7 in Orlando, Florida. IPOS, a branch of the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America, is a leading educational meeting for pediatric orthopedic surgeons.

Mark Throdahl, President and CEO of OrthoPediatrics, commented, “We greatly value our partnership with POSNA as it provides the opportunity to continue educating and developing pediatric surgeons. Meetings such as IPOS help drive advancements in our field because of the knowledge, best practices, and training that attendees are exposed to.”

OrthoPediatrics will sponsor a pre-course entitled “Super Smash Brothers: Pediatric Elbow vs. Monkey Bars.” The course will explore various aspects of supracondylar humerus fractures. Additionally, the Company will host five workshop sessions. Covered topics will include spinal disorders, techniques for pediatric foot and ankle deformity correction, orthopedic trauma, hexapod procedures, and neuromuscular treatment.

OrthoPediatrics will highlight three recently launched systems, the two Cannulated Screw Systems and the PediFoot System as well as the newly acquired Orthex Hexapod External Fixation System, at the Company’s booth (#100 & #101) at the IPOS meeting.

Session Details:

2019 IPOS Pre-course: Super Smash Brothers: Pediatric Elbow vs. Monkey Bars

The Ultimate Boss Battle – You vs. the Posterolateral SCH

An Interactive Extravaganza!

Details: Deep dive into supracondylar humerus fractures

Faculty: Jon Schoenecker, Chris Stutz, Brian Tompkins

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 6:45 – 8:00pm

Shilla - A different way to think about EOS and other growing spinal disorders

Faculty: Dr. Rick McCarthy & Dr. Scott Luhmann

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3:20 – 4:30pm

Techniques in Pediatric Foot and Ankle Deformity Correction

Faculty: Dr. Vincent Mosca, Dr. Maryse Bouchard, and Dr. Jon Davids

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 3:20 – 4:30pm

That wasn’t the plan, now what?!: Pediatric Orthopedic Trauma

Faculty: Dr. Alexandre Arkader, Dr. Joshua Murphy, & Dr. Scott Rosenfeld

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2019 at 4:40 – 5:50pm

Deformity Correction Surgical Planning and Software: A Novel Approach to Hexapod Procedures

Faculty: Dr. Dror Paley, Dr. Tony Cooper, Dr. Craig Robbins, & Dr. Sean Tabaie

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2019 8:00 – 9:10am

The Challenges, Decision Making, and Solutions in Treating Pediatric Neuromuscular Scoliosis

Faculty: Dr. Chris Hardesty & Dr. Jonathan Phillips

Date: Friday, December 6, 2019 at 10:20 – 11:30am

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 32 surgical systems that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and 43 countries outside the United States.

