INAP and DediPath Announce Expansion of Colocation Services in Los Angeles

/EIN News/ -- DediPath, a provider of infrastructure as a service (IaaS), recently selected INAP as their primary provider of data center solutions in the L.A. market.



Already the anchor tenant in INAP’s Redondo Beach data center, DediPath expands colocation footprint to INAP’s El Segundo data center.

RESTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity, and DediPath, a provider of infrastructure as a service, today announced an agreement for colocation services at INAP’s El Segundo data center.

In June, INAP announced DediPath as the anchor tenant in an expansion to the LA flagship data center in Redondo Beach that more than doubles the facility’s previous power capacity and adds 12,000 square feet of sellable space to support existing and new customer requirements.



Expanding to INAP’s El Segundo data center allows INAP to continue to support DediPath in the LA market through high-density power deployments and ultra-low latency bandwidth solutions, via INAP’s patented Performance IP®.

"As DediPath’s primary provider of data center solutions in the LA market, we are thrilled to see them add our El Segundo data center to their west coast footprint,” said Andrew Day, Chief Operating Officer at INAP. “The El Segundo facility will provide DediPath geographic redundancy as a disaster recovery and backup site to their environment at the Redondo flagship data center.”

“With the recent hyper demand for dedicated servers and hosting solutions within our industry, we have seen an increase in enterprise customers with a demand for multiple locations within a market,” said Mark Jiannino, CEO DediPath. “This new Los Angeles location gives us the ability to offer out a full suite of hosting solutions to our customer base. DediPath will be looking in additional markets to offer similar solutions. We are excited to launch this new location in December 2019 with other locations following.”

“Listening to our enterprise customers and their needs, it was determined that there was a need for diversity in the Los Angeles market,” said Ernie Quick, CTO of DediPath. “With the additional space, we plan to add approximately 4,000 dedicated servers to our inventory to support our growth, as well performance hybrid servers, virtual private servers, and all-in colocation services. We have recently built out a fiber network ring that encompasses our One Wilshire network hub with Redondo Beach, and El Segundo facilities. This build out gives us the ability to offer low latency high performance bandwidth and enterprise level DDoS protection to our customers.”

DediPath originally partnered with INAP in 2018 for data center and network services in its New York-New Jersey Metro Flagship Data Center, and has been expanding its national footprint since that time.

Known as the entertainment capital of the world, Los Angeles also features booming technology, aerospace, biomedical industries and the largest port complex in the Western Hemisphere. INAP’s Tier 3-design data centers are expertly positioned to support businesses in the L.A. area by providing ultimate availability, performance and connectivity. INAP’s Los Angeles data centers connect to Phoenix, Dallas and Silicon Valley via a reliable, high-performing backbone.

About Internap Corporation

Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) is a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with 100 network Points of Presence worldwide. INAP’s full-spectrum portfolio of high-density colocation managed cloud hosting and network solutions supports evolving IT infrastructure requirements for customers ranging from the Fortune 500 to emerging startups. INAP operates in 21 metropolitan markets, primarily in North America, with 14 INAP Data Center Flagships connected by a low-latency, high-capacity network.

About DediPath

DediPath is a provider of infrastructure as a service (IaaS). With extensive experience in enterprise IT, managed services, and colocation experience DediPath's founders are focused on creating a strong brand that is focused on providing the best service and support at a highly competitive price.

