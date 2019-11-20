P.F. Chang’s Deploys Zenput to Drive Food Safety Compliance

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zenput announced today that P.F. Chang’s has deployed the company’s operations execution platform to ensure compliance with a wide range of food safety protocols in each of its restaurants. The solution is now being used across its U.S. operation, which includes over 210 locations.



P.F. Chang’s entire menu is made-from-scratch, which includes hand rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, and scratch cooking every sauce. This made-from-scratch food philosophy means maintaining the highest levels of food quality and safety measures throughout the preparation process is critical. Before rolling out Zenput, above-restaurant leaders were looking to get better visibility into the actual work being completed throughout the day in each restaurant so they could identify and address potential issues earlier.

“The software is helping our regional leaders focus attention where it’s needed and we’ve been delighted with how easy it’s been for restaurant employees to use the application,” said Christina Serino, Director of Quality Assurance & Food Safety at P.F. Chang’s. “Since partnering with Zenput, we have seen task completion rates go up and are looking forward to seeing the impact on audit results.”

P.F. Chang’s was looking for a mobile solution that would support a range of processes that store employees perform to ensure food is kept at the right temperature, equipment is functioning properly, and food is being handled, labeled, and stored correctly. With Zenput, temperature readings from Bluetooth thermometers are automatically captured along with photos, tasks, and comments. If there’s a potential issue, a corrective action is immediately prompted and tracked within the system, and above-restaurant leaders can track progress in real time.

“You can’t scale a fast-growing global restaurant business unless you can translate your operations strategy into predictable execution of core procedures, food safety protocols, and other key initiatives at the store level,” said Vladik Rikhter, CEO of Zenput. “When it comes to operational excellence, we see leading operators like P.F. Chang’s really raising the bar on what’s achievable.”

About P.F. Chang’s

Founded in 1993 by Philip Chiang and Paul Fleming, P.F. Chang’s is the first multi-unit restaurant concept in the U.S. to honor and celebrate the 2,000-year-old tradition of wok cooking as the center of the guest experience. Since inception, P.F. Chang’s chefs have been hand-rolling dim sum, hand chopping and slicing all vegetables and meats, scratch cooking every sauce and wok-cooking each dish, every day in every restaurant. Today, P.F. Chang’s has more than 18,000 employees and 300 restaurants, including three airport locations, in 25 countries and territories. For more P.F. Chang’s news, promotions and store openings, or to make reservations, visit pfchangs.com and follow us on Facebook , Twitter @PFChangs and Instagram .

About Zenput

Zenput is how top operators elevate team execution in every store. Restaurant, retail, and other multi-unit operators such as Chipotle, Domino's, and 7-Eleven use the platform to automate how operating procedures and key initiatives are rolled-out and enforced. Supporting 40,000 locations in over 35 countries, Zenput makes every field and store employee more productive and better equipped to do their jobs well. For more information, visit zenput.com.

