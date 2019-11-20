BenchPrep Teams with American Bankers Association to Modernize ABA’s Digital Training Programs for Certification Exams

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BenchPrep , the configurable cloud-based learning platform for nonprofits, corporations, and training organizations, today announced it has teamed with the American Bankers Association (ABA), the united voice of the nation’s $18 trillion banking industry, to deliver a digital “ABA Online Certification Exam Prep Portal” for certification candidates. The agreement will cover five ABA certifications, that today represent in excess of 13,700 active certification holders: Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM), Certified Enterprise Risk Professional (CERP), Certified AML and Fraud Professional (CAFP), Certified Financial Marketing Professional (CFMP), and Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA).



BenchPrep’s platform will give banking professionals access to ABA's training and educational opportunities while incorporating omni channel delivery, personalized learning pathways, sound instructional design principles, gamification, and near real-time analytics.

“We continually strive to give bankers access to the best learning tools available on the market, and this new platform will further elevate our certification prep programs,” said Jim Edrington, ABA’s chief member engagement officer. “As a first step, we are excited to announce the launch of a new CRCM Online Exam Prep Portal, powered by BenchPrep, to provide our compliance professionals the tools they need to successfully study for this highly coveted credential.”

BenchPrep’s interactive online experience results in increased engagement and optimal results. Professionals receive timely and specific feedback throughout the learning process about their growing strengths and where they need to spend more time, enabling more efficient and active learning.

“The banking industry is complex – it’s of utmost importance that banking professionals stay abreast in their field,” said Ashish Rangnekar, co-founder and CEO of BenchPrep. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with the American Bankers Association to help them provide the best possible learning environment and modality that supports the careers of those in the banking industry.”

BenchPrep’s advanced online learning platform helps education and training organizations improve and accelerate learner success by streamlining content management, instructional design, educator tools, analytics dashboards and reporting into one comprehensive solution. For more information, visit www.benchprep.com .

