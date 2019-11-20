Global Electroceuticals Market Review 2018-2019 and Outlook to 2024 - Key Players are Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Demant, Medtronic, and Sonova
This report provides a comprehensive summary of electroceutical technologies and global markets, along with detailed profiles of key market players, a revenue product portfolio and recent activities. This report analyzes trends and dynamics, including drivers, limitations, challenges and opportunities. This report discusses strategies adopted by emerging market players, with recommendations for new market entrants.
This research study discusses historical, current and potential market size. This report will help market players and new entrants make informed decisions about the production and export of goods and services. Organizations, distributors and exporters should find the information about market development and trends useful. This study segments the market on the basis of applications and end use. Geographic market analysis is provided for all major segments.
Report Scope
- An overview of global markets and technologies for electroceuticals
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Discussion on why electroceuticals are considered as an alternative to drug-based remedies
- Identification of endogenous and exogenous factors that are impacting the global market growth
- Coverage of several diseases such as epilepsy, cardiovascular diseases, rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes and their treatment using electroceuticals
- Information on RecoveryRx medical device, which is used for the treatment of postoperative pain of opioid/NSAID therapy
- Comprehensive profiles of leading companies in the industry, including Abbott Laboratories Inc., Biotronik Inc., Cochlear Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Sonova AG
Market Highlights
The global electroceuticals market is expected to grow significantly due to various factors: rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, growing investment into the development of advanced electroceuticals and government backing. For instance, GSK PLC and Microsoft Corp. invested significantly into the R&D of advanced electroceutical devices. In 2016, the companies collaborated to form Galvani Bioelectronics, planning to invest $715 million over the next seven years into R&D programs. Around 55% of the stake is owned by GSK PLC, 45% by Microsoft Corp.
A growing geriatric population is another major factor that is expected to surge market growth during the forecast period. The elderly population is at an increased risk of developing various diseases: Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, cardiac arrhythmias and epilepsy. Per the World Bank, around 9.0% of the global population is geriatric with an increased risk of neurological disease. According to the Alzheimer's Association, in 2019, around 5.8 million Americans of all ages are living with Alzheimer's dementia. Out of this 5.8 million, 5.6 million were age 65+.
Significant investment in the electroceuticals industry is another major factor creating considerable opportunity in the global electroceuticals market. Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific, Biotronik, Cochlear Ltd., Demant A/S and GlaxoSmithKline PLC have been spending significantly on R&D programs related to the advance electroceutical devices. In 2016, NIH announced a fund of $248 million that was distributed to public and private research communities through Stimulating Peripheral Activity to Relieve Conditions (SPARC) to develop future electroceuticals. Such a huge amount of funding activity in the electroceuticals industry will boost the growth of the market in the near future.
Increasing prevalence of medical conditions such as neurological disorders (epilepsy, Parkinson's, paraneoplastic neurologic syndrome, migraines and much more) results in increased R&D for the development of electroceuticals. Per the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, around 10 million people were living with Parkinson's disease in 2019, globally. Every year more than a million new cases of Parkinson's disease are registered, globally. There are more than 1.3 billion people living with hearing loss, across the globe, which is expected to drive the hearing aid and cochlear implant market.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing this Study
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition
- North America
- Cardioverter Defibrillators and Cardiac Pacemaker Segment
- R&D
- Public Access Defibrillators (PAD)
- Asia Pacific
- Battery Technology
- Factors Driving Market Growth
- CVD
- Product Launch
- Growing Geriatric Population
- Factors Restraining Market Growth
- Alternative Drugs: Treatment of Arrhythmia
- Stringent Government Regulations
- Hackable Pacemakers
- Low Awareness
- Opportunities
- Growing Healthcare Expenditures
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
- Cardioverter Defibrillators and Cardiac Pacemakers
- Deep Brain Stimulators (DBS)
- Spinal Cord Stimulators (SCS)
- Vagus Nerve Stimulators
- Hearing Aids and Cochlear Implants
- Others (Sacral Nerve Stimulators, Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators)
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by End User
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Homecare and Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of The World
- Latin America
- The Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 8 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Key Manufacturers
- Key Players
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Demant A/S
- Medtronic PLC
- Sonova Holding AG
- Premarket Approval (PMA) Of Electroceuticals
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Abbott Laboratories Inc.
- Advanced Bionics Ag
- Aleva Neurotherapeutics Sa
- Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.
- Bioelectronics Corp.
- Biotronik Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corp.
- Cala Health Inc.
- Cochlear Corp.
- Demant A/S
- Edwards Lifesciences Corp.
- Electrocore Inc.
- Functional Neuromodulation Ltd.
- Glaxosmithkline Plc
- Getinge Ab
- Gn Store Nord
- Hangzhou Nurotron Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
- Livanova Plc
- Medtronic Plc
- Neuropace, Inc.
- Nevro Corp.
- Nuvectra Corp.
- Second Sight Medical Products Inc.
- Sivantos Pte. Ltd.
- Sonova Ag
- Starkey Hearing Technologies
- Stimwave Llc
- Terumo Corp.
- Zoll Medical Corp.
