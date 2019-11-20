Voxel-Pixel Integration - Worldwide Market Trends, Technologies & CAGR Projections, 2018-2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voxel-Pixel Integration: Lidar, Autonomous Vehicle, 3D Printing and Surveillance Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes:
- A brief overview of the global market for voxel-pixel integration: LIDAR, autonomous vehicle, 3D printing and surveillance applications
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Details of the technology behind voxel-based integration and discussion on current and future trends that can shape the future marketplace
- Snapshot of voxel-based 3D printing roadmap
A voxel represents a value on a regular grid in three-dimensional space. In the medical and scientific fields, these values are extremely valuable for the visualization and analysis of data. This is because a voxel is an array of elements of volume that constitute a notational 3D space and is commonly used in computer-based modeling and graphic simulations. Whereas a pixel is used in the context of twodimensional space, in 3D printing, a voxel is widely used due to its depth.
Voxel 3D printing is still in a nascent stage. However, the potential is tremendous, and there is strong evidence promising extreme improvement in 3D printing speed. In the printing of metals, where speed is notoriously slow (e.g., rates can be as low as a few cubic centimeters per hour), there is the great promise of improvement.
Companies Mentioned
- AEye's Technology
- Atomontage Inc.
- Canon Medical Systems
- Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Synthetik Applied Technologies
- viz.ai Inc.
- Voxel Cloud
- Voxel Healthcare
- Zebra Medical Vision
- Ziehm Imaging Inc.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Reason for Doing this Study
- Information Sources
- Key Data from Secondary Sources
- Key Data from Primary Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Evolution, Roadmap and Summary
- Development and Evolution of Voxel Imaging
- Voxel-Based 3D Printing Roadmap
- Report Summary
Chapter 3 Voxel Integration - Future and Growth Prospects
- Introduction
- Future Prospects
- Focused Areas in Future
- 3D Printing Technology Integrating Voxel
- Digital Artists Adopt Voxel-Based 3D Digital Modeling
- Voxel - and LiDAR-Based Computer Games Graphics Development
- Use of 3D Imaging and Modelling in the Medical Sector
- Use of 3D Imaging and Modeling in Autonomous Vehicle Segment
Chapter 4 Voxel Imaging, by Application
- Introduction
- Medical Imaging
- LiDAR-Based Topographical Mapping Voxel Integration
- Voxel Imaging Market Analysis, by Application
Chapter 5 Important Patents
- Voxel-Based Recent Patents, 2018 and 2019
- Companies and Related Developments
- AEye's Technology
- Atomontage Inc.
- Synthetik Applied Technologies
- Canon Medical Systems
- Siemens Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.
- Ziehm Imaging Inc.
- Voxel Cloud
- Voxel Healthcare
- viz.ai Inc.
- Zebra Medical Vision
List of Tables
Summary Table: Global Market for Voxel Imaging, by Region, Through 2024
Table 1: Global Market for Voxel Imaging, by Application, Through 2024
Table 2: Patent Summary of Voxelization of Mesh Representations, 2018-2019
Table 3: Patent Summary of Three-Dimensional Voxel Mapping, 2018-2019
Table 4: Patent Summary of Voxelization Program, Voxelization Method and Information Processing Device, 2018-2019
Table 5: Patent Summary of Generating Slice Data from a Voxel Representation, 2018-2019
Table 6: Patent Summary of Voxel-Based Ground Plane Estimation and Object Segmentation, 2018-2019
Table 7: Report Sources
List of Figures
Summary Figure: Global Market for Voxel Imaging, by Region, 2019-2024
Figure 1: Global Market for Voxel Imaging, by Application, 2019-2024
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7x2par
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.