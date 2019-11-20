Amazon Prime Video now available on Ignite TV

/EIN News/ -- Innovative TV service gets even better with the integration of the Prime Video app

Ignite customers can search and navigate Amazon Originals, including Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and The Man in the High Castle



TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Rogers announced that the Amazon Prime Video app is now available on Ignite TV™, further expanding the service’s unrivaled content offerings. It joins other popular streaming apps, including Netflix and YouTube, into one seamless viewing experience using advanced voice technology.

“With the introduction of the Amazon Prime Video app, Ignite bundle customers will be able to access an even wider selection of popular TV shows and movies. This is only the beginning as we continue to expand our content offerings and provide a premium entertainment experience with more choice and convenience than ever before,” said Eric Bruno, SVP – 5G, Content and Connected Home Products.

Ignite TV deeply aggregates the best content available, and those binge-watching sessions on Prime Video will now be easier, as customers can quickly find their favourite Amazon Original series, popular TV shows and movies on Ignite TV without having to switch between apps. Simply say “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” into the voice remote to catch up on all the latest episodes. Or say “John Krasinski” into the voice remote, and see the actor’s filmography across Netflix, On Demand, Live TV and now Prime Video, including action drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.

“Our goal has always been to provide Prime members with access to content they want to watch, how they want to watch it. By making the Prime Video app available via Ignite TV, we are helping to do just that,” said Andrew Bennett, Director of Worldwide Business Development for Amazon Prime Video. “Watching Amazon Originals is now easier than ever for Prime members and we are excited to be working with Ignite TV to provide more options for our customers.”

To access Amazon Prime Video on an Ignite TV set-top box, customers need an active Prime membership. Visit Amazon.ca to sign up for Prime. The Prime Video app on Ignite TV will offer full access to the Prime Video catalogue, including the latest Amazon Original series.

The Ignite bundles (Ignite TV, Ignite Internet and Ignite Home Phone) are now available with more choice and flexibility. To learn more, visit Rogers.com.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to making more possible for Canadians each and every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, purchased his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. We have grown to become a leading technology and media company that strives to provide the very best in wireless, residential, and media to Canadians and Canadian businesses. Our shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). If you want to find out more about us, visit about.rogers.com.

For further information: media@rci.rogers.com, 647-747-5118



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.