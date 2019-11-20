The American College of Rheumatology Adds the Vectra® Test to List of Recommended Disease Activity Measures for Rheumatoid Arthritis

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a global leader in molecular diagnostics and precision medicine, announced that the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) has included the Vectra® test in its list of recommended disease activity measures for patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA). The new recommendations were published in the journal Arthritis Care & Research.



The publication titled “2019 Update of the American College of Rheumatology Recommended Rheumatoid Arthritis Disease Activity Measures” states that the Vectra test is among 11 disease activity measures that met a minimum standard by categorizing into disease activity states and being feasible for regular clinical use, and that Vectra was one of the five most frequently studied RA disease activity measures among 46 evaluated. Currently, there are more than 35 peer-reviewed Vectra journal publications.

“We are excited that the Vectra test has been included the ACR’s recommendations for disease activity measures. It will provide physicians with an additional option to evaluate their patients with RA,” said Elena Hitraya, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer, Myriad Autoimmune. “Vectra objectively measures the inflammation associated with RA and can provide valuable information to help clinicians improve treatment decisions and outcomes for patients with RA.”

Three out of four rheumatologists have used Vectra and have ordered more than 900,000 tests for their patients. RA is an autoimmune disease that attacks the patient’s joints and often affects other organ systems, leading to significant morbidity, increased mortality and financial burden. Approximately 60 percent of people with inadequately treated RA are unable to work by a decade after its onset. The American College of Rheumatology estimates that RA affects 1.5 million people in the United States.

About Vectra®

Vectra is a multi-biomarker molecular blood test that provides an objective and personalized measure of inflammatory disease activity in patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Vectra provides unsurpassed ability to predict radiographic progression and can help guide medical management decisions with the goal of improving patient outcomes. Vectra testing is performed at a state-of-the-art CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) facility. Test results are reported to the physician five to seven days from shipping of the specimen. Physicians can receive test results by fax or the private web portal, VectraView. For more information on Vectra, please visit: www.vectrascore.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Inc. is a leading precision medicine company dedicated to being a trusted advisor transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics. Myriad discovers and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests that: determine the risk of developing disease, accurately diagnose disease, assess the risk of disease progression, and guide treatment decisions across six major medical specialties where molecular diagnostics can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. Myriad is focused on five critical success factors: building upon a solid hereditary cancer foundation, growing new product volume, expanding reimbursement coverage for new products, increasing RNA kit revenue internationally and improving profitability with Elevate 2020. For more information on how Myriad is making a difference, please visit the Company's website: www.myriad.com.

