CureVac to Present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- TÜBINGEN, Germany and BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CureVac AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of mRNA-based drugs, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Dan Menichella, will present a corporate overview at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference in New York on December 3, 2019.



The company will also be holding one-on-one meetings. Interested parties can contact Thomas Hoffmann ( thoffmann@soleburytrout.com ) to schedule a meeting with CureVac representatives during the conference.

About CureVac AG

CureVac is a leading company in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA) technology with more than 19 years of expertise in handling and optimizing this versatile molecule for medical purposes. The principle of CureVac's proprietary technology is the use of mRNA as a data carrier to instruct the human body to produce its own proteins capable of fighting a wide range of diseases. The company applies its technologies for the development of cancer therapies, antibody therapies, the treatment of rare diseases, and prophylactic vaccines. To date, CureVac has received approximately $420 million (€400 million) in equity investments, including significant investments from SAP founder Dietmar Hopp’s dievini and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. CureVac has also entered into collaborations with multinational corporations and organizations, including Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly & Co, CRISPR Therapeutics, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and others.

For more information, please visit www.curevac.com

Media Contact

Thorsten Schüller, Corporate Communications

CureVac AG, Tübingen, Germany

T: +49 7071 9883-1577

thorsten.schueller@curevac.com

Investor Relations Contact

Thomas Hoffmann

Solebury Trout

T: +1 646-378-2931

thoffmann@soleburytrout.com



