ESPORTS BAR PRESENTS NBA STAR TONY PARKER, AMBASSADOR OF GAME SHAKERS AWARDS

Esports BAR announces NBA star & entrepreneur Tony Parker Ambassador for the 3rd Game Shakers Awards, to be hosted at Esports BAR Cannes, 11-13 February, 2020.

It’s an honour to be named Game Shakers Awards Ambassador. I hope we can relay the message of the importance of education in esports to the global esports community and beyond.” — Tony Parker, NBA Star & Entrepreneur

PARIS, FRANCE, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esports BAR today announces that NBA star and entrepreneur Tony Parker as Ambassador for the third edition of the Game Shakers Awards , to be hosted on 11 February at Esports BAR Cannes, Palais des Festivals, Cannes, France, 11-13 February, 2020.The Game Shakers Awards recognise individuals and companies for their forward-thinking approach to esports, in particular for their success in raising awareness of esports beyond the “e.” Tony Parker succeeds former Formula One star Jean Alesi as Ambassador.Parker, a passionate advocate for education, this year opened the Tony Parker Adéquat Academy in Lyon, France, designed to provide educational and employment opportunities to young people. He will bring this passion to his role as The Game Shakers Awards Ambassador, delivering a dedicated focus on the importance of the development of education and esports at the ceremony in Cannes.“The core values of Tony’s Academy are completely aligned with those of Esports BAR and the Game Shakers Awards - recognising passion, innovation, excellence and entrepreneurship in the esports world. There is a real synergy between the skills required to become an esports champion and a professional sportsperson,” says Esports BAR Director Arnaud Verlhac. “Tony epitomises so many elements that go towards success in esports thanks to his remarkable basketball career and now, as an international business entrepreneur.”Commenting on his new role as The Game Shakers Awards Ambassador, Tony Parker notes, “It’s an honour to be named Ambassador. In my professional life, my motivators have always been passion and determination. That’s what has driven the development of The Academy, enabling passionate young people to build their life’s dream with the promise of a job on graduation. I hope that we can relay the message of the importance of education in esports not only to guests attending the event, but to the wider global esports audience.”The Game Shakers Awards, organised by Rafe Productions, take place on 11 February at Esports BAR Cannes, providing the entertainment industry with the world's leading esports business event. Find out more hereAbout Tony Parker - William Anthony Parker II, also known as Tony Parker, is a former professional basketball player. Recipient of the prestigious Legion of Honor, Parker won four NBA championships (2003, 2005, 2007, and 2014), all with the San Antonio Spurs. He also played for ASVEL Basket in France during the 2011 NBA lockout, and finished his career after one season with the Charlotte Hornets. Parker was named in six NBA All-Star games, three All-NBA Second Teams, and an All-NBA Third Team. He was the 2007 NBA Finals MVP. He has also represented the French national team in international games, with whom he won a gold medal in 2013.Tony Parker's business career began in 2009, when he became the majority stakeholder in the French professional basketball club Asvel, and took over as the President of the organisation in 2014. He is also the majority owner of Lyon Basket French female team since 2016. He launched the Tony Parker Adéquat Academy in 2019.About Reed MIDEM - Founded in 1963, Reed MIDEM is an organiser of professional, international markets that are essential business platforms for key players in the sectors concerned. These sectors are MIPTV, MIPDOC, MIPCOM, MIPJUNIOR in Cannes, MIP China in Hangzhou and MIP Cancun in Mexico for the television and digital content industries; MIDEM in Cannes for music professionals; Esports BAR in Cannes and in Miami for the esports business; MIPIM in Cannes, MIPIM UK in London, MIPIM Asia Summit in Hong Kong, MIPIM PropTech Summit in New York, MIPIM PropTech Europe in Paris for the tech and real estate industry; MAPIC in Cannes, MAPIC Russia in Moscow, MAPIC Italy and MAPIC Food & Beverage in Milan, and MAPIC India in Mumbai for the retail real estate sector. www.reedmidem.com About Reed Exhibitions - Reed Exhibitions is a leading global events organiser, with more than 500 events in 30 countries. In 2018, Reed Exhibitions brought together more than 7m event participants from around the world generating billions of dollars in business. Today Reed Exhibitions’ events are held throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and Africa and organised by 38 fully staffed offices. Reed Exhibitions serves 43 industry sectors with trade and consumer events. It is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries. www.reedexpo.com About Rafe Productions - Rafe Productions provides strategic consulting, and designs and produces innovative concepts (digital services, TV and web programs, events) for brands and entertainment companies. The company was created in 2015 by Aymeric Pichevin and is based in Paris.The Game Shakers Awards are organised in partnership with VentureBeat / GamesBeat, Twitch, ES1, Millenium, GINX Esports TV, Gamesindustry.biz and Jovem Pan Radio.



