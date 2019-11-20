European Commission Votes in Favor on Nicotinamide Riboside Chloride as a Novel Food

ChromaDex achieves milestone for the launch of nicotinamide riboside in Europe

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChromaDex Corp. (NASDAQ:CDXC) today announced that European Member States have voted in favor of listing Nicotinamide Riboside Chloride (NR) as a novel food ingredient at a daily serving of 300mg for the healthy adult population.



This approval follows a positive opinion issued by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in August 2019.

“We are pleased to be extending our global footprint into Europe,” says ChromaDex CEO Rob Fried. “We are committed to offering Tru Niagen to health-conscious people worldwide.”

“The decision by the European Commission is a meaningful occasion not only for ChromaDex but also for researchers around the world studying nicotinamide riboside,” says Professor Sir John Walker, Nobel Laureate and Emeritus Director, MRC Mitochondrial Biology Unit in the University of Cambridge, England, and member of the ChromaDex Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). “ChromaDex has been at the forefront of both clinical and preclinical research behind NR and NAD.”

Dr. Charles Brenner, the Roy J. Carver Chair and Head of Biochemistry at the University of Iowa and ChromaDex Chief Scientific Advisor, will present the science behind nicotinamide riboside (NR) today at the Food Matters Summit taking place in London.

“This is a celebratory occasion for researchers around the globe who understand the great potential of nicotinamide riboside and its important role in raising NAD levels,” says Dr. Brenner who discovered NR as a vitamin and NAD-booster in 2004.

Tru Niagen is a breakthrough supplement clinically proven to increase your NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels which stimulate cellular energy production and support cellular repair. Decreased NAD levels have been associated with many age-related declines in overall health. Nicotinamide riboside chloride (NR) has been the subject of rigorous preclinical safety and toxicology studies laying the groundwork for the published clinical studies that demonstrate safety and efficacy.

To date, ChromaDex has invested millions of dollars in safety and human clinical trials on its patent-protected NR (commercially known as Niagen) and has entered research agreements with more than 170 leading research institutions, including Dartmouth, the National Institutes of Health, University of Iowa, and the Scripps Research Institute.

For additional information on the science supporting Niagen visit www.chromadex.com .

About TRU NIAGEN®:

TRU NIAGEN® is a branded dietary supplement brought to market by key nicotinamide riboside chloride innovator and patent holder, ChromaDex. NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside chloride (NR), also supplied by ChromaDex, is the sole active ingredient in TRU NIAGEN®. Multiple clinical trials demonstrate NIAGEN® is proven to boost NAD (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) levels, which decline with age. Only NIAGEN® has twice been successfully reviewed under FDA's new dietary ingredient (“NDI”) notification program, and has also been successfully notified to the FDA as generally recognized as safe (“GRAS”).

About ChromaDex:

ChromaDex Corp. is a science-based integrated nutraceutical company devoted to improving the way people age. ChromaDex scientists partner with leading universities and research institutions worldwide to uncover the full potential of NAD and identify and develop novel, science-based ingredients. Its flagship ingredient, NIAGEN® nicotinamide riboside chloride, sold directly to consumers as TRU NIAGEN® , is backed with clinical and scientific research, as well as extensive IP protection. TRU NIAGEN® is helping the world AGE BETTER®. ChromaDex maintains a website at www.chromadex.com to which ChromaDex regularly posts copies of its press releases as well as additional and financial information about the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements that are not a description of historical facts constitute forward-looking statements and may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "potential", "possible", "probable", "believes", "seeks", "may", "will", "should", "could" or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. More detailed information about ChromaDex and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in ChromaDex's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, ChromaDex's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted by ChromaDex to the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and ChromaDex undertakes no obligation to revise or update this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

