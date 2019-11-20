Video Conferencing Systems Market 2019 Global Analysis, Industry Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

Global Video Conferencing Systems Market Research Report For 2019 Set To Grow According To Forecasts

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video Conferencing Systems Industry

Description

Video conferencing systems use multiple endpoints and either satellite or internet connectivity to provide a live video streaming experience. These are either provided as application or online services for individual users or dedicated enterprise use. The main market factor for these products is the money-saving method providing effective face-to-face real-time communication. A viable replacement for in-person meetings which may not be feasible at all times, video conferencing technologies and telepresence implementation can come handy in all situations.

Video conferencing systems help in cutting on the travel and stay expenses and saving time while enabling the holding of conferences at convenience. For these advantages that they provide, video conferencing endpoints are being widely used by enterprises globally. Apart from being cost-efficient and convenient, these systems also help improve remote workforce efficiency and to help bridge the communication gaps. These have now become a major aspect and a common feature on all social media sites and networks. Video conferencing systems consists of hardware units such as speakers, monitors, screens, cameras, and microphones that provide the interface and enable connectivity.

With the availability of high-speed internet and connectivity coupled with improved hardware even on handheld mobile devices and smartphones, the market for these products, especially in the corporate sector, has seen a lot of demand in the recent years. The report on the global video conferencing systems market provides a market analysis at the global, regional, and company levels. The overview of the market with the industry chain structure and a description of the industry environment has also been presented.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3951796-global-video-conferencing-systems-market-analysis-2013-2018-and-forecast-2019-2024

Key Players

Vu TelePresence

ZTE Corporation

Adobe Systems

Lifesize Communications

Sony

Huawei Technologies

Cisco Systems

Ericsson-LG

Microsoft Corporation

Blackberry

Panasonic

Polycom

Avaya

Intercall (West Corporation)

Vidyo

Market Segmentation

The key segments of the video conferencing systems market based on the classification criteria have been studied in a comparative nature to give a better understanding of the market structure and component-wise performance. The growth rate in terms of CAGR, production, consumption in terms of sales has been presented for all the major market segments covered.

The market split of video conferencing systems market based on the product type is:

On-Premise Video Conferencing - handled with offline and using in-office resources.

Managed Video Conferencing - services provided by third-parties for clients and businesses.

Cloud-Based Video Conferencing - makes use of cloud networking over the internet.

The market split based on the application is given as:

Corporate Enterprise

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Education

Others

Regional Analysis

The regional segments covered by the video conferencing systems market analysis report are North America (the United States, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), and the Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa). The total production, capacity, revenue, and import and export data from each of the above regions have been used to give a comparative study of the regional markets. The regional market dynamics based on the trends, opportunities, market drivers and challenges has studied by this report. The other factors such as restraints and risks have also been presented along with the analysis of the key opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

Industry News

Poly, formerly known as Plantronics and Polycom, has announced the release of its latest products for Zoom Video Communications, the innovators behind Zoom Rooms - high-end video conferencing and telepresence rooms, for which it is one of the two key partners. Poly Studio X30 and X50, the hardware supplier’s two Studio line products, support 4K Ultra-high Definition (UHD) videos and have built-in wireless content sharing modules equipped with the company’s AI assistant.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3951796-global-video-conferencing-systems-market-analysis-2013-2018-and-forecast-2019-2024



Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

3 Video Conferencing Systems Market by Type

4 Major Companies List

4.Video Conferencing Systems Cisco Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Ericsson-LG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 Microsoft Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Blackberry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Sony (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Huawei Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 Panasonic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Polycom (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Avaya (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Adobe Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 Lifesize Communications (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 Intercall (West Corporation) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 Vidyo (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 Vu TelePresence (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 ZTE Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)



5 Market Competition

6 Demand by End Market

7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price

9 Research Conclusion

Continued...

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3951796

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.