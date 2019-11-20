Film Translation Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2024

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Film Translation Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2024”

Film Translation Market 2019

Market Overview:

Film translation is the communication of meaning from one language to another for a film or movie. Translating scripts and adding subtitles enables new audiences to watch and understand movies made in languages foreign to them.

This report analyses the current status of the global film translation market, outlines the key market drivers and the bases for market segmentation, and studies the trends of this market from 2019 till 2024. With the rapid growth of the internet, online streaming platforms such as Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, as well as the increased usage of smart devices, users across the world have access to a plethora of video content in multiple languages. This is a major growth booster for the film translation market as translation makes this content available to a global audience. Furthermore, the increasing number of Hollywood shootings outside the United States, as well as the diversification of storytelling, has further fuelled the growth of this market.

Segmentation:

The global film translation market has been segmented based on type, application, and geographical region.

Depending on the type, the film translation market can be split into:

Native Language Translation

Foreign Language Translation

Minority Language Translation

Special Language Translation

Based on the application, the film translation market can be divided into the following:

Drama

Comedy

Horror Movie

Romance

Action Movie

Other

Regional Analysis:

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa are the major regions for the film translation market across the world.

While North America, especially the United States, will still play the dominant role in the global film translation market, Europe will also play a crucial role in this market during the forecast period. However, it has been predicted that the Asia-Pacific region, especially the developing economies of India, China, and Southeast Asia, is expected to witness the fastest growth in the global film translation market during the forecast period. This could be due to China’s headway in the entertainment industry which includes films, games, music and art, as well as India’s and South Korea’s film and television industries looking to reach wider audiences across geographical boundaries.

Industry News:

Recently, online streaming services giant Netflix announced that its expansion plans into 130 more countries, totalling up to 190, and added Arabic, Korean, and Chinese to the languages it already supports.

It has been observed that due to the advantage of film translation, the newest Kung Fu Panda 3 movie released by DreamWorks Animation earned more revenue in China from ticket sales, with a value of around USD 57.9 million than it did in the United States, with a value of USD 41 million from ticket sales.

As per industry reports, the latest trends in the global film translation market include audio-visual localization, which involves adapting the speech and text of a television show or film to appeal to a particular audience, voice recognition technology which can be integrated with machine translation, and neural machine translation, which is driven by a neural network of translated words and phrases stored as memories, to predict the most accurate and relevant translation.

