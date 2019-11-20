Global Web Real-Time Communication Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025
Web Real-Time Communication market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 41.7%.
Solution, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 41%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.8 Billion by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 46.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$404.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$748.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$638.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- Avaya, Inc. (USA)
- Cafex Communications, Inc. (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Dialogic Corporation (USA)
- Genband, Inc. (USA)
- Oracle Corporation (USA)
- Polycom, Inc. (USA)
- Quobis (Spain)
- Tokbox Inc. (USA)
- Twillo, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC): Among the Most Disruptive Technologies in the Telecommunications World
- Future Prospects Remain Highly Promising for WebRTC
- Wide Reach Across Various Modern IT Communication Silos Steers Market Adoption
- Drive Towards Next-Generation Business Interaction Builds Momentum for WebRTC
- Stable Upward Momentum in Global IT Spending Creates Conducive Environment for WebRTC
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Web Real-Time Communication Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Solution (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Services (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
- Voice Calling & Conference (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Messaging & File Sharing (Solution) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- WebRTC Makes its way into Online Video Chatting Marketplace
- P2P Messaging Made Highly Convenient & Effective with WebRTC
- IoT Environment Further Solidified with WebRTC
- WebRTC Emerges as a Highly Reliable Tool for Content Sharing
- Onion-routed Communication Made Easier with WebRTC
- Critical Importance of Seamless Team Collaboration Puts Focus on WebRTC
- Capability to Fully Acknowledge the Importance of Unified Communication Drives WebRTC Demand in Enterprise Sector
- WebRTC: Becoming a Must-Have IT Tool for Banking & Finance Enterprises
- Retailers Leverage WebRTC Efficiency in Delivering the Next Level of Customer Experience
- Healthcare Anywhere Made Truly Possible with WebRTC
- WebRTC Enthuses Contact Center Operators Offering Never-Seen-Before Capabilities
- WebRTC Phone Invalidates the Need for Web Conferencing & Softphone in Contact Centers
- Chrome Maintains Clear Dominance in WebRTC Browser Marketplace
- Rollout of 5G to Stir Future Deployments of WebRTC
- Expanding Market for OTT Media Services Creates Potential Opportunities
- Future-Proofing the Security: Imperative for Wider Adoption of WebRTC
- Technology Innovations
- Limelight Realtime Streaming Enables Sub-One Second Live Video Latency Leveraging WebRTC
- Amazon Leverages WebRTC to Connect Smart Home Doorbells and Cameras to Alexa
- Product Overview
- WebRTC: Definition and Overview
- WebRTC Deployment Models for Commercial Enterprises
- WebRTC: Developer's Perspective
- A Note on WebRTC Testing Requirements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US Web Real-Time Communication Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Solution (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Services (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Voice Calling & Conference (Solution) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
- Messaging & File Sharing (Solution) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European Web Real-Time Communication Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Solution (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Services (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Voice Calling & Conference (Solution) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Messaging & File Sharing (Solution) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
