Global Web Real-Time Communication Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

Web Real-Time Communication market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 41.7%.



Solution, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 41%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.8 Billion by the year 2025, Solution will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 46.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$404.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$748.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Solution will reach a market size of US$638.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 39.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

AT&T, Inc. (USA)

Avaya, Inc. (USA)

Cafex Communications, Inc. (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Dialogic Corporation (USA)

Genband, Inc. (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Polycom, Inc. (USA)

Quobis (Spain)

Tokbox Inc. (USA)

Twillo, Inc. (USA)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC): Among the Most Disruptive Technologies in the Telecommunications World

Future Prospects Remain Highly Promising for WebRTC

Wide Reach Across Various Modern IT Communication Silos Steers Market Adoption

Drive Towards Next-Generation Business Interaction Builds Momentum for WebRTC

Stable Upward Momentum in Global IT Spending Creates Conducive Environment for WebRTC

Global Competitor Market Shares

Web Real-Time Communication Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Solution (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Services (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Voice Calling & Conference (Solution) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Messaging & File Sharing (Solution) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



WebRTC Makes its way into Online Video Chatting Marketplace

P2P Messaging Made Highly Convenient & Effective with WebRTC

IoT Environment Further Solidified with WebRTC

WebRTC Emerges as a Highly Reliable Tool for Content Sharing

Onion-routed Communication Made Easier with WebRTC

Critical Importance of Seamless Team Collaboration Puts Focus on WebRTC

Capability to Fully Acknowledge the Importance of Unified Communication Drives WebRTC Demand in Enterprise Sector

WebRTC: Becoming a Must-Have IT Tool for Banking & Finance Enterprises

Retailers Leverage WebRTC Efficiency in Delivering the Next Level of Customer Experience

Healthcare Anywhere Made Truly Possible with WebRTC

WebRTC Enthuses Contact Center Operators Offering Never-Seen-Before Capabilities

WebRTC Phone Invalidates the Need for Web Conferencing & Softphone in Contact Centers

Chrome Maintains Clear Dominance in WebRTC Browser Marketplace

Rollout of 5G to Stir Future Deployments of WebRTC

Expanding Market for OTT Media Services Creates Potential Opportunities

Future-Proofing the Security: Imperative for Wider Adoption of WebRTC

Technology Innovations

Limelight Realtime Streaming Enables Sub-One Second Live Video Latency Leveraging WebRTC

Amazon Leverages WebRTC to Connect Smart Home Doorbells and Cameras to Alexa

Product Overview

WebRTC: Definition and Overview

WebRTC Deployment Models for Commercial Enterprises

WebRTC: Developer's Perspective

A Note on WebRTC Testing Requirements

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Web Real-Time Communication Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Solution (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Services (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Voice Calling & Conference (Solution) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Messaging & File Sharing (Solution) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Web Real-Time Communication Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Solution (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Services (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Voice Calling & Conference (Solution) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Messaging & File Sharing (Solution) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4rg36l

