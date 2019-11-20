Global Pasta Sauce Market 2019: Key Players, Sale, Supply, Trends, Segmentation Forecast To 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Pasta Sauce– Global Market Sale, Demand, Industry Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Business Strategies And Forecast To 2026”

Market Overview:

Used as a condiment with most foods, sauces receive as much attention in the food market as much as the main dishes. Regarding pasta, the essential dish of the Italian cuisine which has now become a global food with various varieties and recipes world over, there are a myriad variety of pasta sauces that are used with it. These pasta sauces differ in colour, taste, and texture and are used in order to add flavour and aroma to the cooked pasta or are sometimes used in the cooking itself. The global pasta sauce market has been analysed based on different critical aspects and it is expected that the market will register significant growth during the forecast period.

The most common variant of pasta sauce is that which is made from tomatoes and called Marinara — the authentic Italian recipe. The various other ingredients used in other variants are altered in order to achieve the desired taste and quality. Spices are an important part of pasta sauces. The other ingredients include garlic, olive oil, dried chilli, eggs, pepper, cheese. While not a main dish, these make an integral part of any restaurant offerings and are also market as a separately packaged product too.

The market for pasta sauces heavily depends on the food and restaurant market for its commercial viability. The rapid growth of these end-user industries with the onset of urbanization has been a major boost for this market. The report on the global pasta sauce market looks into the recent trends and development status of the industry while studying the overall market size. With technological innovation regarding the product and production process leading to further optimization and performance, the product will be more widely used in downstream applications.

Major players in the global Pasta Sauce market include:

Barilla

Knorr

Napolina

Giovanni Rana

Francesco Rinaldi

Dolmio

Del Monte Foods

Saclà

Premier Foods

Market Segmentation:

The global pasta sauce market has been divided into various segments to help give a market structure understanding and identify the key growth sectors. With this, the report aims to identify the key growth segments and present the possible investment opportunities in this market.

On the basis of types regarding the colour brought about by the main ingredient, the pasta sauce market is primarily split into:

Black Sauce - made from fermented, salt-preserved soya beans

White Sauce - made from mayonnaise, cream, and butter

Green Sauce - a cold sauce made from green tomatillos and green chillies

Red Sauce - most common variant made with tomatoes and dried red chillies



The market segmentation based on the major applications is given as:

Residential

Commercial

Others



Regional Overview:

Regarding the geographical segmentation, the pasta sauce market report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, export, and import and also provides a market forecast for the period 2014-2026. The key regions and countries covered in this study are the United States, Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland), China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam), Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria), and Other Regions. The global pasta sauce market report also gives key information about the market landscape and vendors. Along with the basic information of these key players, the report provides a competitive situation and market concentration status.

Industry News:

Mizkan, a Japanese food products company with major holdings in North America, has recalled a few of it its Ragu pasta sauce variants from the product lines. The recall arose from precautionary moves over fears of possible plastic contamination in the packaged jars of the product.

