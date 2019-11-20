Strategic Oil Storage to Promote Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market Growth Globally

Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market, Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles And Trends Forecast To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Industry

Description

Activities related to offshore oil extraction has been witnessing a tectonic surge over the past few years. The chief oil companies along with its contractors have been constantly banking on the low prices of crude oil. Strategic oil storage is considered one of the chief factors to adopt offshore oil and gas projects despite fluctuations in the prices of crude oil.

The reserves from shallow water wells and onshore fields are in a state of depletion. Thus, production and exploration companies are highly emphasizing on deeper water prospects. New platforms are being installed across the world, which has further contributed to the growth of the oil & gas subsea umbilicals market during the assessment period.

Sea umbilicals are specifically designed to suit dynamic and static applications and are composed of a combination of hydraulic lines, medium-voltage power transmission cores, low-voltage electric control cables, and optical signal components. Subsea pipelines are capable of withstanding extreme environment conditions and also provide high tubing performance, improved weldability, and extreme resistant to corrosion. Flexible pipes or thermoplastic composite pipes, and spools cope up with challenging conditions such as, sour service, extreme water depth, and high pressure.

Moreover, electric power is generated locally and distributed to several platforms, appliances, and onshore sites to limit the overall cost of operations of oil and gas explorations and production projects. Broadband communication systems play an integral role in process control systems and communication. Umbilicals, subsea risers, and flowliness from a crucial link among multiple centers of operation within the production and exploration field. They also ensure reliable and constant supply of services even in harsh conditions below sea level. Moreover, companies across the globe are highly involved in the production of latest and innovative products, which are further estimated to contribute to the oil & gas subsea umbilicals market growth over the estimated timeframe.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3873520-global-oil-gas-subsea-umbilicals-market-analysis-2013-2018-and-forecast-2019-2024

Key Players

Vallourec

Nexans

Technip

Prysmian Group

JDR

Oceaneering

Aker Solutions

FMC Technologies

Segmental Analysis

The global oil & gas subsea umbilicals market has been segmented on the basis of type and application.

By type, the oil & gas subsea umbilicals market is segmented into risers and flowlines and umbilicals.

The application segment of the oil & gas subsea umbilicals market is segmented into oil & gas fields, shallow water, ultra deepwater oil & gas fields, and deepwater oil & gas fields.

Regional Insights

The global oil & gas subsea umbilicals market spans across regions namely, Europe, North America, South America, North America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, the Asia Pacific region is likely t o gain a substantial market share in the coming years. With Chinese economy registering a downward trend and international economic scenario getting complicated, there will be several uncertainties in the next few years. Oil and gas subsea umbilicals sector registering short supply on the market for the last few years and companies entering into the oil & gas subsea umbilicals industry, the demand for oil & gas subsea umbilicals product is low.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3873520-global-oil-gas-subsea-umbilicals-market-analysis-2013-2018-and-forecast-2019-2024



Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

1.2.2 Downstream

1.3 Cost Analysis



2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

3 Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Umbilicals

3.1.2 Risers and Flowlines

3.2 Market Size

3.3 Market Forecast



4 Major Companies List

4.Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals Technip (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2 Aker Solutions (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3 FMC Technologies (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4 Prysmian Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5 Vallourec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6 Nexans (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7 JDR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.8 Oceaneering (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)



5 Market Competition

6 Demand by End Market



7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price

9 Research Conclusion

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3873520

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.