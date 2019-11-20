Army commander demands FAA readiness

Luena, ANGOLA, November 20 - The Army Commander, General Gouveia João de Sá Miranda, required last Tuesday in Luena, eastern Province of Moxico, greater readiness from the effectives of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), in the defence of national interests and stressed that the homeland is above the social and economic difficulties.,

Talking to the troops in Luena Military Instruction Centre parade, Gen. Gouveia João de Sá Miranda affirmed that regardless of the problems the country is facing “to the military, the homeland defence comes above all”.

To the general-officer, it is up to Angolans to work to improve the social and economic conditions of the country and sort out the problems that might appear.

While delivering the speech, the Army chief defended the boosting of sports practice within the armed forces and manifested the need to strengthen military discipline, organization and hygiene levels.

Meanwhile, during his assessment visit, last Monday, the Army commander met with members of the East Military Region (RML) and visited the Luena Military Instruction Centre facilities.

Gouveia João de Sá Miranda ends this Wednesday the visit to RML.

