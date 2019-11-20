CMUV Bancorp Announces 4th Quarter Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- El Centro, CA, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a 4th Quarter cash dividend of $0.08 per common share. The dividend will be payable on December 23, 2019 to all shareholders of record on December 9, 2019.



Jon A. Edney

mediarelations@yourcvb.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.