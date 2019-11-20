dynaCERT Expands Advisory Board with Dr. Jörg Mosolf of Europe

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX VENTURE: DYA) (OTCQB: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (“dynaCERT” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Dr. Jörg Mosolf, CEO of the Mosolf Group (“MOSOLF”) has joined its Advisory Board.

Dr. Jörg Mosolf

Dr. Jörg Mosolf (born 1956) is a certified freight forwarding agent and can look back on over 30 years of experience in the logistics industry. After completing his MBA in St. Gallen, he did his doctorate at the University of Prague. He gathered professional experience in London and within various branches of the MOSOLF Group. Since 2002, he has been working at MOSOLF headquarters in Kirchheim. His responsibilities as a managing partner include company strategy, marketing and business communication, as well as sales.

In May 2017, Dr. Jörg Mosolf was awarded the Golden Badge of Honour of the German Logistics Association (BVL) for his great personal honorary commitment to the business development of the German Foreign Trade and Commerce Academy (DAV) and the establishment of the DAV Advisory Board.

Dr. Jörg Mosolf is also a member of the executive board of the German Transport Forum (DVF). Moreover, he chairs the DVF‘s steering committee on freight traffic and logistics.

Dr. Jörg Mosolf, Chief Executive Officer of the MOSOLF Group, stated, “It is a great honor to be a part of the dynaCERT team to establish this fascinating technology for the world market. Especially in Europe, we need the dynaCERT technology to meet our ambitious targets for the Paris Climate protection agreement.”

Jim Payne, President and CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “Strengthening our Advisory Board with such an important and qualified professional as Dr. Jörg Mosolf, at a time when dynaCERT is expanding quickly in Europe, is a very welcome move by dynaCERT ’s board of directors, officers and shareholders as well as our other fellow members of the Advisory Board. Dr. Mosolf has been instrumental in introducing dynaCERT’s HydraGENä products to governments and continues to be dedicated to opening up important relationships in Europe and throughout the world with potential new institutional shareholders, OEM’s, trucking and vehicle fleets and many other stakeholders in making Europe more green.”

Upcoming Events in Europe

dynaCERT will be attending events and meetings with institutional investors and analysts in Europe in the coming weeks.

German Equity Forum (Deutsche Eigenkapitalforum) in Frankfurt, November 25 to 27, 2019 by Deutsche Börse AG: "Entrepreneurs meet investors" – promoting this slogan, Deutsche Börse AG has organized this event since 1996. Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum has been evolved to one of the most important and significant capital market events on the issue of corporate finance in Europe. Last year, more than 4,000 1-on-1 meetings and about 200 analysts' conferences were held.

Munich Capital Markets Conference (Münchner Kapitalmarkt Konferenz), December 10 & 11, 2019 by GBC AG: GBC AG has been organizing capital market conferences for 15 years. German listed companies use the conference to address investors directly. The MKK, the Munich Capital Market Conference, takes place twice a year and is the largest investor conference for small and mid caps in Southern Germany.

Also, Mr. Jim Payne will be presenting dynaCERT formally to participants at such events and hosting one-on-one institutional investor meetings scheduled for three days in Frankfurt and two days in Munich.

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www. dynaCERT .com

READER ADVISORY

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to the potential expansion into new markets, industries and segments, such as diesel- powered use of any the dynaCERT products and sales. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance of achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; the uncertainty of the emerging hydrogen economy; including the hydrogen economy moving at a pace not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements; and the other risk factors disclosed under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

