Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) Market Opportunities by Market Trends, Competitive landscaping, Detailed strategies

Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) can be referred to as the undergarment that offers protection during menstruation. It comes with features such as, extra-absorbent lining or waterproof lining, which helps to avoid any accidental leaks from cup, tampon, or pad getting through the clothes. Surging health awareness across the globe will create new doors of opportunities for the global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market. Moreover, the rapid penetration of the internet across the globe, advancing technology, and increased usage of smartphones will increase the awareness regarding Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear), thereby accelerating the market’s growth in the estimated timeframe.

The global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market is estimated to procure a substantial chunk of the global market, mainly due to the rising female population across the globe. Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) is implemented with an advanced technology, which helps to get rid of bad odor and can absorb ten times more than any regular menstrual cups or tampons. This further increases the demand for the product as it helps them stay dry for longer duration. Brands such as, Intimate Portal Secret Agent and Relieved Gal offer a pouch in front of these panties, which acts as a heating pad and helps to reduce cramps and pains. The panties can be reused and washed over and over again, which augments its demand across the globe.

On the contrary, these panties are new in the market and thus the prices are higher than sanitary napkins or tampons. Due to its high cost, it is not possible for every individual to purchase the product. This is a major factor, which is likely to restrict the growth of the Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market during the assessment period.

Key Players

Lunapads International

Modibodi

Knixwear

Period Panteez

Uucare

DEAR KATE

THINX Inc

PantyProp

Anigan

Vv SkiVvys

Segmental Analysis

The global Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market has been segmented on the basis of product type and application.

By product type, the Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market is segmented into women and girls.

The application segment of Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) comprises retail outlets and online shop. Of these, the retaik outlets are likely to benefit more due to the one stop shopping experience of the customers. On the other hand, online shops are estimated to gain prominence as with the proliferation of e-commerce, shopping has become more convenient. People can order right from their smartphones and receive their orders at their doorsteps.

Regional Insights

Geographically, the Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market spans across Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Considering the global scenario, North America commands the largest market share closely followed by Europe. In North America, the U.S. is considered to generate the highest revenue in Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) market.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the fastest growing region, with China and India registering the highest growth rate compared to other economies. The rising number of women population in the region has resulted in the robust growth of Period Panties (Menstrual Underwear) over the forecast period.

Industry News

October 2019: Thinx Inc. has recently declared its first-ever ad campaign and national television, “MENstruation.” The television campaign includes scenes where cisgender men are placed in daily situations the women society with periods experience.

