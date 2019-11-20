Survival Training Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Survival training is a term that is gathering a lot of popularity among men and women these days. This includes gaining training to survive in the wild without a lot of essentials to help. The different techniques taught in these training sessions include building shelters with natural resources, identifying edible flora for consumption, locating the nearest water source, and creating fire without matches. Many such courses also include techniques like fishing and hunting for survival.

The number of people interested in adventure activities has increased considerably. People are taking up activities like trekking, mountaineering, solo hiking and other such actions that take them to the middle of the wild forests and untrodden areas. The chance of getting lost without help or an active network signal forces people to learn survival training. Most of these training courses are compulsory for the armed forces and this is also a sector that encourages the growth of this market.

The survival training global market study gives a clear idea of how the market has been to date and how it is projected to grow in the coming years. For the analysis, historical data is picked up for the years 2014 to 2018 and forecast is done for the years 2019 to 2024. The major regions that affect the market’s growth, the global drivers that make a difference in the market growth rate and the key players who increase the revenues generated are all discussed in detail in the report.

Market Segmentation

There are two kinds of courses that people choose when it comes to survival training. Online courses are done over the internet and the trainer and the trainee can be at two completely different locations. Offline courses often happen at a camp and practical training is better offline. The demand for both these types of courses and their individual market rate is identified in the report. Based on the applications or usage of these training sessions, courses for adults and kids are investigated. The pricing, demand, and availability of courses for both these user areas are pinpointed clearly in the report.

Regional Analysis

Regions like the Americas, South East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, APAC and the GCC countries all are a part of the report. Out of these, the regions that would positively affect the market growths and emerge the market leader are identified. The opportunities that these regions provide for the survival training courses to develop are also discussed in detail in the report. The key players in each of these regions and their sales and revenue generated are identified. Growth expansions and developmental strategies of these key players are studied as a part of the report’s conclusions.

Industry News

On October 31st and November 1st of 2019, the U.S Coast Guard team offered a 2 day survival training session based on marine safety to the local fishermen at the Astoria Armory. This training was in anticipation of the Dungeness crab season.

