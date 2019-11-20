Mobile Application Testing Services Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile applications go through various software testing processes before they are released. Mobile application testing services consist of various phases which check the quality, functionality, compatibility, and usability of the applications. Mobile application testing is a broad term which comprises the different techniques used to evaluate the products and includes both software testing and mobile-specific application testing procedures.

Over the years, the mobile application testing services markets have grown immensely world over. Such a growth can be attributed to the growing use of mobile devices and the rise in smartphones manufactured per year. This trend has provided much scope for growth for the m-commerce markets. With the increase in the number of mobile devices as well as their user-base, the competition has become intense and mobile application testing solution providers are increasingly turning towards quick, high-quality testing software solutions.

Also, the developers are always looking forward to providing cutting-edge and user-friendly mobile applications, much to the satisfaction of their consumers and prospect customers. Such developments have put big players in the mobile application testing markets under pressure to build competitive solutions. So, it is clear there will be a surge in the mobile application testing markets in the years to come.

Market Segmentation

The mobile application testing services markets are segmented based on deployment model, application type and end-user industries. Going by deployment model, the mobile application testing markets are further classified as cloud-based and on-premise. While on-premise versions of the applications are local to the host devices, the cloud-based ones are hosted on servers. Similarly, there are different types of mobile applications including native applications, hybrid applications as well as web applications.

The mobile application testing services markets are also classified depending on the industries that make use of them. Such industries include the BFSI or Banking and Financial Services Industry, the Automotive industry, the Energy and Utility industry, the healthcare sector, the media and entertainment industry, the retail sector as well as the travel and tourism industry.

Regional Analysis

North America is found to dominate the sector when it comes to the mobile application testing markets. This is largely due to industry giants in the region like Google and Apple. The applications developed are in demand and are meant for devices that run on the platforms spawned by these giants. In the same way, the Asia Pacific is also another upcoming region in the sector, with China mostly dominating the markets. We also have Europe, the Middle East as well as the African regions which have contributed significantly to the growth of the mobile application testing sector.

Industry News

Developers and testers are increasingly deploying various agile software testing solutions into the mobile application testing segment by providing frameworks to efficiently test both the applications as well as the infrastructure. Furthermore, testers are also implementing various automation tools in their processes that can help conduct detailed analyses after the testing procedures are complete. So, using the right automation tools can help streamline the whole testing process and thus, help developers deliver high-quality products to the consumers as well as their prospect customers.

