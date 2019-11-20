Orthopedic braces and supports Market to grow at 5.9% CAGR during (2019-2025) – Global Insights on Product, Key Trends, End User, Developments, and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Based on product segment, knee braces and supports hold majority of the global orthopedic braces and supports market share. North America and Europe cumulatively account for over 60% of the total orthopedic braces and supports market.

The "Global Orthopedic braces and supports Market Size 2018 by Product (Upper Extremity Braces and Supports, Spinal Orthoses, Foot and Ankle Braces & Supports, Knee Braces & Supports), by End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, OTC), by Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The market research report on orthopedic braces and supports industry assesses the market demand, use cases & trending scenario for the period ranging from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic developments from 2015 to 2018 & market forecast from 2019 to 2025. Furthermore, the report comprises the current status & future prospects of the market at global as well as region and country levels. The global orthopedic braces and supports market is segmented on the basis of product, end users, and geography.

This report also examines various aspects of the orthopedic braces and supports industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. It includes a qualitative narrative on market drivers, market restraints, future opportunities and key industry trends of the orthopedic braces and supports industry. Furthermore, it provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local manufacturers.



Geriatric population is considered to be one of the largest contributors to orthopedic braces and supports demand. This population is highly sensitive to diseases of the musculoskeletal system. With growing age, bones and supporting tissues, such as ligaments and cartilages, weaken naturally. This poses a high risk of muscle injury, particularly in the elderly's knees and shoulders. This further strengthens joints, which raises the need for braces and supports mobility enhancement. Therefore, it is predicted that the growing geriatric population would fuel market growth.

With the growing number of sporting activities, sports-related injuries are increasing. Athletes concentrate on activities related to fitness such as walking, biking and other tasks. Through such practices, while receiving health benefits, they are likely to sustain injuries that may lead to ligament injury. Athletes indoors are at high risk of breaking ankle ligament. Therefore, significant demand for ankle braces is expected to be created. The orthopedics also recommend ankle braces to post an acute ankle sprain.

Based on the type of products, braces had the largest market share in 2018 as accidents and related disorders and musculoskeletal conditions such as arthritis have increased. Due to an increasing number of target population affected by knee joint injuries, knee braces and supports were the largest revenue generator in 2018. Knee braces help to relieve stress from arthritis-affected knee joints. Such services are primarily used by people with arthritis and other joint-related disorders, sports players, and knee surgery patients.

North America dominated the global orthopedic braces and supports market in 2018 as a result of growing awareness of bracing products that help mobility and avoid further injury. In fact, due to the high number of geriatric and obese individuals, the United States population is at high risk of osteoporosis. As a result, the growing prevalence of orthopedic disorders coupled with better acceptance of advanced products is anticipated to boost regional market growth over the forecast period.

Due to the presence of well-developed healthcare infrastructure, the availability of innovative technologies and skilled professionals, Europe is expected to experience lucrative growth during the forecast period. Another major factor expected to fuel regional market growth is the growing demand for innovative therapies and services in Europe.

During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to showcase lucrative CAGR due to the fact that China & Japan have a huge geriatric population base driving the demand for these products. Due to the presence of advanced manufacturing facilities and technologies, Japan is also a significant market contributor.

Major players operating in the orthopedic braces and supports market are 3M, Alcare Co., Ltd., Bauerfeind AG, Bird and Cronin, Inc. (A Part of Dynatronics Corporation), Breg, Inc., DJO Global LLC, medi GmbH & Co. KG, Össur, Ottobock, Remington Products, Thuasne, TRULIFE, and Zimmer Biomet, among other prominent players. Focus of major manufacturers to develop affordable and innovative orthopedic braces and supports is anticipated to drive growth of global orthopedic braces and supports market over the forecast period.

