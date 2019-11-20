Black/Dark Beer Market Research Projection By Trends, Sales, Predicted Revenue, Outlook Analysis & Forecast To 2025

Black Beer market - 2019-2025

Market Overview

The Black/Dark Beer market is forecasted to reach USD 805 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2019 - 2025).

Changing lifestyle, increasing consumption rate of alcoholic drinks, rapid urbanization, high disposable income, and popularity of beer among the young population are a few factors driving the global Black/Dark Beer market.

The introduction of new ingredients and innovative flavors, combining salty, fruity and tart flavors, by craft beers have found increasing appeal among the millennial crowd globally.

Due to the increasing popularity of craft beer, the global Black/Dark Beer market has seen heightened preference for flavored beers by consumers, especially millennials.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Budweiser

Modelo

Heineken

Coors

Stella

Corona

Hite

Beck's

Miller

Scope of the Report

The consumption of beer has augmented in recent years due to the rise in disposable income and an increase in consumer preferences for beer over other alcoholic beverages. Additionally, cultural changes and the adoption of western culture have influenced the perception of consumers toward alcoholic beverages, especially beer. By type, the Black/Dark Beer market has been segmented under Lager, Ale, and Others. Further segmentation has been done on the categories of beers that includes: Standard Beer, Premium Beer and Super Premium Beer. The distributional segmentation of beer included On-Trade and Off-Trade channels.

Key Market Trends

Growing Preference For Low Alcohol By Volume (ABV)

There has been a consistent growth in preference for low alcohol by volume beverages and the sales of no-alcohol and low-alcohol beers have been rising with the growing interest from health-conscious consumers and a wider choice of new ranges with improved taste. Another driving factor is that the low-alcohol beers are now cheaper than their high alcoholic equivalents, for those of 2.8% ABV and less. The cost reduction would drive the market for low-alcohol alcohols such as craft beer. The scenario is much prominent in European countries like Sweden where brewers are seeking to bring changes to the craft Black/Dark Beer market.

Surging Demand of Beer in Developing Regions

Asia-Pacific is the largest and one of the fastest-growing market for beer consumption, which accounts for about one-third of the global market share. The regional Black/Dark Beer market growth can be attributed to the growing young population, and increasing number of middle class and their rising disposable income. Europe is the second-largest consumer of beer, which accounts for a steady growth rate. However, North America has been recording a drop in the overall beer consumption rate, annually. South America and Africa are the other developing regions witnessing significant growth rates of beer consumption.

Europe Black/Dark Beer market: Snapshot

Not too long ago, major beer companies in Europe were limited to the local market. However, with rapid industrialization and development, beer is now being readily accepted across Western and Eastern Europe. Beer is the most favored alcoholic drink in Europe and with its increased consumption, the demand is going to scale new heights.

Beer is the most consumed alcoholic beverage in Europe and several major players operating in the Black/Dark Beer market hail from Europe. The most crucial factor impacting the demand for beer is its health benefits. It is known to keep the kidneys healthy, cure insomnia, and reduce cholesterol level, thus pushing the demand for beer. The soluble fiber present in lager beer helps in digestion and lowers the chances of intestinal transit. In addition, beer aids in enhancing bone density and strengthening the bones due to the presence of high silicon content in it. The market is said to prosper in Europe with improving disposable income of the consumers. Moreover, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product inventions are projected to propel the Europe Black/Dark Beer market in the forecast period.

Lager Beer to Continue to be Preferred Choice

On the basis of product, the European Black/Dark Beer market has been segmented into lager beer, ale beer, and stout beer. Lager is the most preferred type of beer consumed in Europe. The term lager refers to the beer that is fermented with yeast at a much lower temperature than other styles such as ale and stout.

Eastern Europe takes the Lead in terms of Consumption

Eastern Europe offers a significant untapped potential opportunity for beer manufacturers to capitalize upon. Russia and Ukraine - the growing markets of Eastern Europe offer several expansion opportunities for beer manufacturers, hence expected to show a positive growth in the coming years. The major driving factors in this region include the long tradition of alcohol consumption in Eastern Europe, increasing disposable income of consumers, strong domestic brands, and modernization of distribution systems. In addition, the middle class consumers are looking at alternate options, thus propelling the beer industry in Eastern Europe over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global Black/Dark Beer market is increasing rapidly as the breweries outperform the broader, stagnant category with their more flavorful offerings and rapid expansions (the off-trade value of the craft Black/Dark Beer market has been taken into consideration while evaluating the market share of key players). Offering a wide range of product portfolio, many prominent players in the global market, like Anheuser-Busch InBev, Molson Coors, Heineken, Boston Beer Company, Constellation Brands, SABMiller and Carlsberg Group accounted for a considerable market share globally. Over the past few years, expanding companies' presence in the emerging economies has been one among their key strategies responsible for their growth.

