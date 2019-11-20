Online Education Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On-“Online Education Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Online Education Market 2019

Market Overview

Increased internet usage, smartphone penetration and increasing government initiatives to develop digital infrastructure in education have led to the growth of the online education market. Worldwide, the online education market has witnessed a significant growth over the last few years and poised to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period. The global online education market is projected to witness a CAGR of 28.55% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$ 132.98 billion by 2023.

The upsides of global online education model are that it eliminates the infrastructure costs while offering a range of demand-based courses. In addition to the above, these courses are also available on the cloud that makes the material accessible anywhere anytime. However, the challenges faced by the online education market globally include lack of awareness and abundance of free content.

Improvements in IT security and implementation of cloud-based solutions coupled with advancements in the field of AI will lead to an increased adoption rate of online education system. The leading players of online education market include Lynda.Com (US), Pearson PLC (London), McGraw-Hill Education (US), Blackboard Inc. (US), Aptara Inc. (US), Adobe Systems Inc. (US), Docebo (Toronto), Edmodo (US), PowerSchool Group LLC (US), Tata Interactive Systems (India), K12 Inc. (US), Udacity, Inc. (US), and Classteacher Learning Systems (India).

Market Segmentation

The global online education system is broadly segmented by Component, type, Learning Type and End-user type.

The market by Component is further split into Hardware and Software market. The market by Hardware is further classified into Laptop, Mobile, PC and Others. The Laptop and Mobile market are projected to grow at a rapid rate and hold a dominant market position.

The market by Type is classified into Elementary Education, Junior High Education and Senior High Education.

The market by Learning Type is further segmented into synchronous and asynchronous learning. Synchronous learning type is attracting attention owing to the increasing demand for video and live streaming learning solutions. Asynchronous learning, on the other hand, refers to online spaces where work is supported using digital mediums like threaded discussions or emails. It involves real-time responses that provides higher visibility.

The market by Application or End-user type includes K-12 education, higher education, industry and professionals and others.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the market is segmented across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC). Out of these markets, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.28%.

The report analyses and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World. It also analyses the competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Industry News

By component, hardware is leading the market, generating the highest revenue of USD 19.92 billion in 2017, expected to grow at 27.2% CAGR. Software market on the other hand is expected to be the leading market in the future, growing at a CAGR of 31.2%.

It must be noted that by product, content is leading the market, expected to grow at 27.35% CAGR. Whereas services market are expected to grow at 30.77% CAGR.

