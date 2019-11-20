Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2026

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market by Application and Regional Forecasts 2019-2026” reports to its database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Combat Helmet Market:

Executive Summary

The Advanced Combat Helmet or commonly known as the ACH is the current combat helmet used by the United States Army's since the mid-2000s. The Advanced Combat Helmet was developed by the Army Soldiers of the United States Systems Center. The U.S.U.S. Army Special Operations Command and the U.S.U.S. Army Research Laboratory for providing the next generation of protective combat helmets for use by the American ground forces. The Advanced Combat Helmet is a derivation of the Modular Integrated Communications Helmet.

The Advanced Combat Helmet is presently in the process of being phased out and being replaced with the help of the Enhanced Combat Helmet, which is commonly known as the ECH. The Enhanced Combat Helmet is an improved version of the Advanced Combat Helmet and has been derived from its design. The Advanced Combat Helmet was first used at the beginning of the year 2002, but the numbers were much limited for the eventual replacement of the PASGT helmet.

Global Advanced Combat Helmet (ACH) Market is valued approximately at USD 1.86 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 7.9 % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

In the year 2007, a ballistic nape pad was introduced by the U.S. Army that was capable of attaching to the rear suspension system of the Advanced Combat Helmet. An amount of 430,000 was issued in the Rapid Fielding Initiative or the RFI. In the year 2006, 102,000 helmets were ordered from the Armor Source, out of which 99,000 were delivered when the contract was fulfilled and was closed correctly.

Market key player

ArmorSource LLC, BAE Systems, Gentex Corporation, Morgan Advanced Material PLC, Revision Military, Ceradyne Inc., MKU Limited, Honeywell International Inc., Point Blank Enterprises Inc., DuPont.

Market Segmentation of Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market

The Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market has been segmented depending upon their application types. The different significant kinds of segments are,

Military & Defense – The Advanced Combat Helmet has been the primary source of serving in the field of Military & Defense in the United States of America.

Law Enforcement Agencies – The Advanced Combat Helmet has also been an integral part of the Law Enforcement Agencies of the United States of America for providing security to law-enforcing officers.

Major Geographical Regions of the Global Advanced Combat Helmet Market

Based on the regional segmentation, the Global Market of the Advanced Combat Helmet includes the countries like the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Russia, China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and GCC Countries from the regions like the North America, Central & South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Industry Insights

The Global Market for Advanced Combat Helmet is expected to grow at a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecasting period for the generation of revenue, which is more than its expected value by the year 2026. The Global Market of the Advanced Combat Helmet was recorded to be moving at a higher positive side in the year 2018 with generated revenue of 1.86 Billion USD. The forecasted period for the growth of the Global Market for Advanced Combat Helmet termed as 2019 – 2026.

