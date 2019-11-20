Aerospace Tape Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2025

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Aerospace Tape Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

The type of tape that provides a solution for Composite Bonding is termed as the Aerospace Tape. The Aerospace Tape is also used for various other functions like the High-Temperature Masking, Surface Protection, Moisture Barrier, Stripping, and Painting. It is also used in various other applications

The significant factors that are driving in the market of the Aerospace Tape are the several initiatives that are being undertaken by the governments of China and India. The increase in the demand for the lightweight and more fuel-efficient aircraft is helping in the growing demand of the passenger aircraft in the emerging regions and also in the replacement of the old or the aging airplanes and even in the modernization of the existing aircraft.

The aerospace tapes market is projected to grow from USD 2.0 billion in 2019 to USD 2.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The companies like the 3M Company (U.S.), Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan), Avery Dennison, Corporation (U.S.), Tesa S.E. (Germany), Scapa Group plc (U.K.), Intertape Polymer Group (Canada), Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Berry Global, Inc. (U.S.), Advance Tapes International (U.K.), Stokvis Tapes B.V. (Netherlands), Shurtape Technologies, LLC (U.S.), DeWAL Industries (U.S.), MBK Tape Solutions (U.S.), GERGONNE - The Adhesive Solution (France), Adhesives Research, Inc. (U.S.), American Biltrite Inc. (U.S.), Can-Do National Tape, Inc. (U.S.), Av-DEC, Inc. (U.S.), JTAPE Limited (U.K.), Fralock Innovative Materials Manufacturing & Automation (U.S.), UltraTape (U.S.), and the Mask-Off Company Inc. (U.S.) are turning out as the emerging leading players of the industry.

Market Segmentation of Global Aerospace Tape Market

The Global Aerospace Tape Market has been segmented depending upon their types. The different significant kinds of segments are,

Commercial Aviation – Commercial aviation is an integral part of the civil aviation that helps in the involvement of the operating aircraft for the hiring of the transport passengers or the multiple loads of the cargo.

Military Aviation – Military aviation refers to the use of military aircraft and other flying machines for the conducting and enabling of aerial warfare.

General Aviation – The term General Aviation refers to the private transport and recreational flying component of the aviation.

Major Geographical Regions of the Global Aerospace Tape Market

Based on the regional segmentation, the Global Market of the Aerospace Tape includes the countries like the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Russia, China, South Korea, Japan, Indonesia, India, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia, Brazil, Colombia, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and GCC Countries from the regions like the North America, Central & South America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe and the Asia-Pacific.

Industry Insights

The Global Market for Aerospace Tape is expected to grow at a higher Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.0% during the forecasting period for the generation of revenue, which is more than its expected value by the year 2025 of 2.4 Billion USD. The Global Market of the Aerospace Tape was recorded to be moving at a higher positive side in the year 2018 with a generated revenue of 2.0 Billion USD. The forecasted period for the growth of the Global Market for Aerospace Tape termed as 2019 – 2025.

