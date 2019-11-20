Fiber Optic Cables Market-Segment Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Intelligence, Industry Outlook 2019-2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Fiber Optic Cable Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”

Fiber Optic Cable Market 2019

Market Overview

Transmission of data has become hi-tech since the arrival of fiber optic cables. These cables use optical fiber of glass/plastic threads to transmit data through the medium of light. Since the new technology offers increased bandwidth, it has become easy to handle huge data performances such as movie streaming, video chatting, online games and more. Since we are living in an era of computers and internet and fiber optic cables offer better features than their traditional copper counterparts, the market for the fiber cables look promising.

Increased internet usage always poses security risk but the new fiber optic cables offer enhanced data security, at the same time are safe since they do not transmit electricity. Furthermore, these cables can be upgraded through the remarkable ‘electronic pulse technology’ that does not require the user to change cables, thus aiding in the saving of operational costs. However, fibers can break or cause transmission loss when they are wrapped around small/tight curves; these challenges need to be looked into.

The global fiber optic cables market stood at $6.5 billion in 2018 and it is expected to grow @4.6% CAGR over the forecast period. IT and telecommunications sectors offer huge scope for this industry; the demand for increased bandwidth for image, voice and data transmission is following an upward trend and this is anticipated to continue for many more years, at least until some new and better technology takes over. Broadband architectures such as Fiber To The Home, Fiber To The cabinet and Fiber To The Building are further driving the market for fiber optic cables.

Segmentation

Fiber optic cables market can be segmented on the basis of:

Fiber material: Glass, Plastic

Jacket material: Polybutylene terephthalate, Polyurethane, Polyamide, LSFH Polymer, Polyethylene and Polyvinyl chloride.

Cable type: Simplex and Zip cord, Ribbon cable, Loose tube cable, Distribution cable, Aerial cable, Breakout cable and Armored Cable.

Mode of fiber optic: Single mode, Multi-mode

Application: Local area network, CCTV, Telecommunication, Optical Fiber Sensor and Cable TV.

Regional Overview

Since North America and Europe dominate in the IT sector and data driven industries, these two regions are said to provide a major boost to the global fiber optic cables market. Japan, India and China are also great users of internet and the telecommunication networks in these regions are increasing rapidly by the day. Moreover, since the fiber optic cables are also being used in the military and medical sectors, there’s no stopping for the players in this industry. There’s huge opportunity in the Middle East, Africa and across the globe and the rate of growth of fiber optic cables market for the forecast period is believed to be beyond anticipations.

Latest Industry News

Researchers at the St Andrews University claim to have developed a very sensitive device that can accurately measure the wavelength of light. This is said to enhance the data carrying capacity of fiber optic cable networks. The team of scientists is constantly researching and in future hopes to display quantum technology uses on Earth and in space.

