Fiber Optic Cables Market-Segment Analysis, Opportunity Assessment, Competitive Intelligence, Industry Outlook 2019-2026
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Research Report On-“Fiber Optic Cable Market 2019 Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Growth, Forecast 2025”
November 20, 2019
Market Overview
Transmission of data has become hi-tech since the arrival of fiber optic cables. These cables use optical fiber of glass/plastic threads to transmit data through the medium of light. Since the new technology offers increased bandwidth, it has become easy to handle huge data performances such as movie streaming, video chatting, online games and more. Since we are living in an era of computers and internet and fiber optic cables offer better features than their traditional copper counterparts, the market for the fiber cables look promising.
The following Major Manufacturers covered in this report
Prysmian
HTGD
Furukawa
Corning
YOFC
Futong
Fujikura
Sumitomo
Tongding
CommScope
Sterlite
FiberHome
Jiangsu Etern
ZTT
General Cable
Belden
Fasten
Nexans
Kaile
LS
Increased internet usage always poses security risk but the new fiber optic cables offer enhanced data security, at the same time are safe since they do not transmit electricity. Furthermore, these cables can be upgraded through the remarkable ‘electronic pulse technology’ that does not require the user to change cables, thus aiding in the saving of operational costs. However, fibers can break or cause transmission loss when they are wrapped around small/tight curves; these challenges need to be looked into.
The global fiber optic cables market stood at $6.5 billion in 2018 and it is expected to grow @4.6% CAGR over the forecast period. IT and telecommunications sectors offer huge scope for this industry; the demand for increased bandwidth for image, voice and data transmission is following an upward trend and this is anticipated to continue for many more years, at least until some new and better technology takes over. Broadband architectures such as Fiber To The Home, Fiber To The cabinet and Fiber To The Building are further driving the market for fiber optic cables.
Segmentation
Fiber optic cables market can be segmented on the basis of:
Fiber material: Glass, Plastic
Jacket material: Polybutylene terephthalate, Polyurethane, Polyamide, LSFH Polymer, Polyethylene and Polyvinyl chloride.
Cable type: Simplex and Zip cord, Ribbon cable, Loose tube cable, Distribution cable, Aerial cable, Breakout cable and Armored Cable.
Mode of fiber optic: Single mode, Multi-mode
Application: Local area network, CCTV, Telecommunication, Optical Fiber Sensor and Cable TV.
Regional Overview
Since North America and Europe dominate in the IT sector and data driven industries, these two regions are said to provide a major boost to the global fiber optic cables market. Japan, India and China are also great users of internet and the telecommunication networks in these regions are increasing rapidly by the day. Moreover, since the fiber optic cables are also being used in the military and medical sectors, there’s no stopping for the players in this industry. There’s huge opportunity in the Middle East, Africa and across the globe and the rate of growth of fiber optic cables market for the forecast period is believed to be beyond anticipations.
Latest Industry News
Researchers at the St Andrews University claim to have developed a very sensitive device that can accurately measure the wavelength of light. This is said to enhance the data carrying capacity of fiber optic cable networks. The team of scientists is constantly researching and in future hopes to display quantum technology uses on Earth and in space.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Market Overview
Manufacturers Profiles
Global Fiber Optic Cable Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
Fiber Optic Cable Global Market Analysis by Regions
North America Fiber Optic Cable by Country
Europe Fiber Optic Cable by Country
Asia-Pacific Fiber Optic Cable by Country
South America Fiber Optic Cable by Country
Africa and Middle East Fiber Optic Cable by Countries
Fiber Optic Cable Global Market Segment by Type
Fiber Optic Cable Global Market Segment by Application
Fiber Optic Cable Market Forecast (2019-2025)
Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
Research Findings and Conclusion
Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
