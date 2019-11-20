Successful Opening of First Mars Home in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On 18th November 2019, HyperCapital Community embarked on the Malaysian stop of their Global Tour, “How Blockchain Can Transform Finance and the World”. The aim of the event was to celebrate the grand opening of the first Malaysian branch of Mars Home, with hopes that the branch can serve as a knowledge hub for blockchain enthusiasts and traders in Malaysia, and to provide a platform for professional discourse. This event was organized by Yi Ying Capital, and the ribbon cutting ceremony was graced with the presence of their senior management, such as Wind Wong, Adrian Lim, Dylan Cheong, Vincent Eng, Jino Sim, and Chua Rui Zhong.

During the opening ceremony, event organizer Wind Wong provided the opening speech to commemorate the launch. He announced his vision of Mars Home Malaysia: to be a gathering hub for HyperCapital members and HCash fans to discuss blockchain technology and current events. Mars Home Malaysia would provide opportunities for more Malaysians to learn about blockchain, and to assist in the development of the cryptocurrency market in Malaysia. In addition, Wong mentioned that Yi Ying Capital aims to partner with BGL Co-founder Ryan Xu to promote Convertible Digital Bond Offering (CDBO) in Malaysia.

HCash Foundation’s Technical Manager, KD, was also there to share the foundation’s plans for the coming year. KD stated that HCash is garnering massive support in Hong Kong SAR, China, Australia and other Southeast Asian countries, and have strategic partnerships with prestigious universities such as Monash University, and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He emphasized that HCash remains committed to the steady development of important technological breakthroughs, and will definitely be a force to be reckoned with in 2020.

Adrian Lim explained that the strategic location of Mars Home Malaysia can usher in a new investment craze towards CDBO in Asia. He concluded the ceremony by stating that Mars Home Malaysia is only the first step, and that there are plans in place to open branches worldwide in the future.





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.