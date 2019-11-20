/EIN News/ -- WISeKey Semiconductors Secure Element for Sigfox-enabled connected devices certified by Sigfox.

GENEVA, Switzerland, Nov 20, 2019 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, announced today that its Secure Element for Sigfox-enabled connected devices has been certified by Sigfox.

"As the security of connected devices is the DNA of our business, WISekey has been closely partnering with Sigfox to fine-tune the specifications of the security protocol and the secure element, increasing the level of authentication, integrity and confidentiality of the data coming from devices when they are transported through the Sigfox global network," said Bernard Vian, General Manager of WISeKey Semiconductors. "Therefore, we are proud to announce that Sigfox certified our VaultIC184 as being a Secure Element that fits perfectly within the security requirements of the Sigfox data transmission protocol."

Built as a specific toolbox on one of WISeKey's certified microprocessor chips, the VaultIC184 fits in seamlessly in the Sigfox specified security protocol, while protecting all sensitive data and calculations a tamper resistant hardware, thus keeping hackers at bay.

The Sigfox specified Application Programming Interface of VaultIC184 ensures that the chip can be implemented in ready-made Sigfox Modules as well as original designs. Provisioning the secret network related keys and data is done in WISeKey's secure production site, eliminating the needs for device manufactures to implement specific procedures or audits of their production facilities.

With this solution, and according to Sigfox recommendations, WISeKey brings the security of the information exchange on the network to the highest level.

"Some applications simply do not tolerate inaccurate or falsified data; we can think of alarm systems, usage data for building automation systems, or even tracking devices for vehicles or parcels. With our technology we protect devices from exposing their sensitive data when physically attacked," added Bernard Vian.

WISeKey will present its Secure Element VaultIC184 at Sigfox Connect , which will be held in Singapore from November 20-21, 2019. Sigfox Connect offers a unique platform that connects industries with IoT solution providers.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey Microprocessors Secures the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

