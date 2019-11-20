Industrial Sewing Machines Market to grow at 4.4% CAGR to hit US $3.05 billion by 2025-Global Insights on Challenges, Trends, Growth Drivers, Strategic Initiatives and Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

In terms of revenue, the global industrial sewing machines market is dominated by Asia Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, respectively. In terms of revenue, the apparels segment led the application market demand in 2018. This segment is projected to attain a 46.9% market share by 2025.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market Size by Type (Automated, Mechanical, and Electronic), By Application (Apparels, Shoes, Bags, Automobile, and Others), By Region and Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global industrial sewing machines market size was valued at USD 2.29 Billion in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a reasonable growth from 2019 to 2025. The market is driven by robust demand for apparel due to rise in population. In the last five-six decades, the worldwide population has undergone a massive growth on year-on-year basis. Such an increase in population has led to a significant demand for clothing. The clothing products have transformed from a necessity to fashion statements and luxurious items leading to witnessing a high growth momentum over the past two decades by the global apparel market. The strong need for ready-made clothing is expected to drive the global sewing machines market during the projection period as sewing machines play a crucial role in making ready-made apparels.

Request a pdf sample@ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/1196

The global industrial sewing machines market research report assesses market demand and scenario over the period from 2014 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2014 and 2018 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies the current status and future market prospects of the industrial sewing machines market at both global and country level. In this study, the industrial sewing machines market is segmented by type, application, and geography.

The report analyzes a variety of qualitative factors of the global industrial sewing machines industry and lists the market growth drivers, growth inhibitors and noteworthy industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

On the basis of types of deployment, global industrial sewing machines market is segmented into Automated Industrial Sewing Machine, Mechanical Industrial Sewing Machine, and Electronic Industrial Sewing Machine. Electronic Industrial Sewing Machine segment accounted for a value of USD 1.1 billion in 2018 and is likely to maintain the higher graph in the forecast period.

Access the full research report with Table of Contents and List of Figures @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/industrial-sewing-machines-market

Based on the application, the market includes categories: apparels, shoes, bags, automobile, and others. Apparels segment topped the application segment and is anticipated to expand at an impressive 4.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global industrial sewing machines market is segmented in the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Central & South America, and Middle East and Africa. In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the industrial sewing machines market with an estimated market share of 57.63% in the year 2025. This is mainly attributable to development of the industrial sector. The presence of most of the sewing machine manufacturers headquartered in the region is one of the important factor accelerating market growth. Also, the growth witnessed is driven by rising digitalization in India and China. Moreover, the strong economic position in the Asia Pacific allows it to capitalize heavily on innovative solutions and technologies.

The major players of global industrial sewing machines market include Brother Industries Ltd., Feiyue Group Co., Ltd., Juki Corporation, JACK Sewing Machine Co., Ltd., ZOJE Sewing Machine Co., Ltd, Shang Gong Group, Singer, Gemsy Five Continents Technology Group Co., LTD., Jaguar International Corporation, Xi'an Typical Industries Co.,Ltd., Husqvarna AB, and SunStar SWF, Inc.

Purchase a single user copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/1196

Major points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Market Overview.. 15

Chapter 2 Industry Trends and Market Dynamics. 46

Chapter 3 Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market Competition by Manufacturers. 51

Chapter 4 Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market by Types. 53

Chapter 5 Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market by Applications. 56

Chapter 6 Global Industrial Sewing Machines Market by Region. 59

Chapter 7 Company Profiles. 78

Chapter 8 Research Findings and Conclusion. 137

Chapter 9 Methodology and Data Source. 138

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1 972-362 -8199

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.