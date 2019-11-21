bG Gallery Hosts Exciting Solo Exhibition; "Give Us The Wind" by Ryan Schude

Image: Ryan Schude, Arroyo, photograph 48x48in, bgArtGalleries.com, Santa Monica, CA, USA

bG Gallery is pleased to present a second solo exhibition of photographs by Ryan Schude; Solo Exhibit; "Give Us The Wind" When: November 23-Late December

bG Gallery presents opening reception of solo-exhibition of photographs by Ryan Schude; Saturday, November 23, 6-10pm at bG Gallery, Bergamot Station, 2525 Michigan Ave, Ste A2, Santa Monica CA, 90404” — www.bGArtGalleries.com

Contact: Gallerist Om Navon Bleicher: bG Gallery

Bergamot Station, 2525 Michigan Ave., Ste A2

Santa Monica CA, 90404

Email: om@bgartdealings.com, info@bgartdealings.com

Press Contact: Ellen Lutwak ellen@bgartdealings.com

Telephone: +1-310-906-4211

bG Gallery is pleased to present a long awaited, second solo exhibition of photographs by Ryan Schude. Ryan Schude: Solo exhibit; "Give Us The Wind" runs November 23-Late December 2019, with the Opening Reception held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 6-10pm.

Schude is known for his large-scale, single-frame tableaux that are packed with sophisticated action; mingling surrealism and Americana with a touch of contemporary humor. In this latest body of work, Schude’s subjects intermingle with monumental exterior environments. Often viewed from a heightened perspective, forces of nature become part of each character’s open narrative.

Schude has recently collaborated with Laura Miner on a Tableau Vivant for the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art which highlighted the employees, and their artwork created outside the museum as the subjects of the narrative. Schude intends to extend this approach to organizations around the world and has begun with CENTER in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California.

About bG Gallery: Contemporary Art Gallery in Santa Monica, California

bG Gallery, located in Santa Monica, California, specialises in accomplished artists that have crossed traditionally contentious art ideologies. Operating in Santa Monica for many years, the gallery is located at an important hub for the arts, Bergamot Station, across from the Bergamot Cafe.

Gallerist: Om Navon Bleicher

Email: om@bgartdealings.com, info@bgartdealings.com

Press Contact: Ellen Lutwak ellen@bgartdealings.com

http://www.santamonica.bgartdealings.com/

Instagram @bggallery

bG Gallery

Santa Monica CA 90405

Tel: 310-906-4211

bG gallery is open from Tuesday to Saturday from 11:30AM to 6:00PM

Further information can be found at the bG Gallery website www.bGArtGalleries.com.

Official Video of Ryan Schude shooting O'russett Witch photograph seen at bG Gallery, Santa Monica, California.



