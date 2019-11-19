OmniMax Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Investor Call Information

/EIN News/ -- NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OmniMax Holdings, Inc. announced today that it will host an investor conference call regarding its third quarter 2019 financial results at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday November 21, 2019. Existing bond holders, qualified institutional investors and securities analysts can obtain dial-in information upon registration at the OmniMax Investor Relations website at http://www.omnimax.com/investor-relations.

Contact Information

OmniMax Holdings, Inc.

Mary S. Cullin, 770-449-7066

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Email: mcullin@omnimax.com



