Hugh McKinnon Appointed to Glacier Media Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (“Glacier” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Hugh McKinnon has joined the Company’s board of directors.

Mr. McKinnon is President, CEO and sole shareholder of Norscot Investments Ltd., a privately held company with interests in media and residential/commercial real estate developments in Washington, British Columbia and Alberta.

He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Okanagan Skeena Ltd., a radio broadcasting and cable television business, and President and CEO of Nornet Broadcasting Ltd. and Central Island Broadcasting Ltd., both radio broadcasting businesses.

Mr. McKinnon also served as the sole outside director of Castanet Media Ltd. for 18 years. Castanet.net is the leading source of news and community information in the Okanagan of B.C. It has been the pioneer of digital local news sites in Canada and the most successful. Glacier Media acquired Castanet in April 2019.

Mr. McKinnon has extensive executive and senior management leadership experience, governance and executive compensation expertise. He has particular expertise in strategy and operations.

Mr. McKinnon currently serves on the board of directors of Premium Brands Holding Corp. (TSX:PBH), of which he is Chair of the Corporate Governance committee and a member of the Compensation Committee, and as a director of EnWave Corporation (TSXV:ENW), where he is a member of the Audit Committee.

Shares in Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Glacier Media Inc. is an information & marketing solutions company pursuing growth in sectors where the provision of essential information and related services provides high customer utility and value. The Company’s products and services are focused in two areas: 1) data, analytics and intelligence; and 2) content & marketing solutions.







