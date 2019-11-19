Michael Foster Joins Sysco Corporation as Chief Information and Technology Officer

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) announced today that Michael Foster will join the company as chief information and technology officer, effective December 2. He will serve as Sysco’s senior technology leader with responsibility for all aspects of our global technology agenda, and will partner with other Sysco leaders in helping to shape the company’s broader strategic direction and future growth agenda.

"We are very pleased to welcome Michael to Sysco,” said Tom Bené, Sysco's chairman, president and chief executive officer. “His deep background in complex supply chain and logistics businesses, as well as his experience leading digital transformation, infrastructure modernization and business integration initiatives at a global scale are critical to Sysco as we look to increase the technology-enabled nature of our business."

Prior to joining Sysco, Mr. Foster was executive vice president and chief information officer for CN Railway, where he was responsible for information technology, operational technology and information security. Prior to joining CN Railway, he spent more than 20 years at Federal Express in various technology leadership and executive roles across multiple global subsidiaries.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With more than 69,000 associates, the company operates more than 320 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 650,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2019 that ended June 29, 2019, the company generated sales of more than $60 billion. Information about our CSR program, including Sysco’s 2019 Corporate Social Responsibility Report, can be found at www.sysco.com/csr2019report .



For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco . For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at http://investors.sysco.com/ , which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information. Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market . In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:

Shannon Mutschler

Media Contact

Mutschler.Shannon@corp.sysco.com

T 281-584-4059



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.