Issued by Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions

Beacon M&A Acts as a Sell-Side Advisor to a Unique Vending Business

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions completed another transaction with the sale of a unique vending business with locations across Ontario. Beacon was engaged to act as the exclusive sell-side advisor for the client in June 2019 and worked closely with the company's management to prepare deliverables and confidentially market the opportunity. Through its established network of private investors, PE firms, industry professionals, and institutional buyers, Beacon was able to solicit strong interest from multiple parties. Beacon advised the client on the right qualitative and financial fit for the transaction and secured a firm LOI at close to full asking price less than a month after going to market.

Beacon structured the deal as a 100% equity purchase allowing the owner to take advantage of the capital gains exemption (CGE). When asked about the experience, co-founder and partner, Alex Shteriev, said that this was a record-setting deal in terms of securing an LOI, which was signed only 4 weeks after going to market, and Will Fischtein, founder and partner, added that the team worked hard on marketing the opportunity to a large number of buyers yet keeping full confidentiality of the process.

The client owns one of the largest portfolios of specialty vending dispenser machines in Ontario. The business has demonstrated strong annual revenue growth over the last five years and is well-positioned for further expansion. Its acquisition will allow the company to grow its portfolio and build on its success by increasing its footprint across and outside the province.

Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions is a full-service M&A advisory firm with offices across Ontario and in Washington, D.C. Beacon’s services include business valuations, targeted confidential marketing, qualification and pre-screening of prospects, assistance in negotiation and due diligence process in a holistic transaction advisory approach. Beacon is a two-time recipient of the Consumer Choice Award for Best Business Brokerage Firm in Toronto, and a member of a number of international M&A organizations.

PR Department
Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions
+1 416-228-1200
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
PR Department
Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions
+1 416-228-1200
Share This Story
Company Details
Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions
5300 Yonge Street, Suite 205
Toronto
M2N 5R2 , Ontario
Canada
+1 416-228-1200
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions is a professional mergers & acquisitions advisory and business brokerage firm with offices in Toronto and Washington, D.C. with an affiliate network of offices across the globe. We utilize sophisticated and professional level M&A services in a cost-effective and results-oriented manner, serving and facilitating transactions of privately held businesses with revenues between $1 Million and $50 Million.

More From This Author
Beacon M&A Acts as a Sell-Side Advisor to a Unique Vending Business
Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions advises ICM on Equity Investment by Private Buyer
Beacon Advises Toronto Sky Zone Franchisee in Sale to Portfolio Company of US Private Equity Firm
View All Stories From This Author