Beacon M&A Acts as a Sell-Side Advisor to a Unique Vending Business

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions completed another transaction with the sale of a unique vending business with locations across Ontario. Beacon was engaged to act as the exclusive sell-side advisor for the client in June 2019 and worked closely with the company's management to prepare deliverables and confidentially market the opportunity. Through its established network of private investors, PE firms, industry professionals, and institutional buyers, Beacon was able to solicit strong interest from multiple parties. Beacon advised the client on the right qualitative and financial fit for the transaction and secured a firm LOI at close to full asking price less than a month after going to market.

Beacon structured the deal as a 100% equity purchase allowing the owner to take advantage of the capital gains exemption (CGE). When asked about the experience, co-founder and partner, Alex Shteriev, said that this was a record-setting deal in terms of securing an LOI, which was signed only 4 weeks after going to market, and Will Fischtein, founder and partner, added that the team worked hard on marketing the opportunity to a large number of buyers yet keeping full confidentiality of the process.

The client owns one of the largest portfolios of specialty vending dispenser machines in Ontario. The business has demonstrated strong annual revenue growth over the last five years and is well-positioned for further expansion. Its acquisition will allow the company to grow its portfolio and build on its success by increasing its footprint across and outside the province.

Beacon Mergers & Acquisitions is a full-service M&A advisory firm with offices across Ontario and in Washington, D.C. Beacon’s services include business valuations, targeted confidential marketing, qualification and pre-screening of prospects, assistance in negotiation and due diligence process in a holistic transaction advisory approach. Beacon is a two-time recipient of the Consumer Choice Award for Best Business Brokerage Firm in Toronto, and a member of a number of international M&A organizations.



