Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center Has Endorsed the Law Firm of Karst von Oiste For a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Arizona And They Offer Direct Access To Attorney Erik Karst to Make the Best Compensation Happen

The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a US Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Arizona or their family members to call them anytime at 800-714-0303 to discuss the basics of how the financial compensation process works along with direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to get specific about how much the financial compensation claim could be worth.

The lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste is responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for people who have mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients in Arizona and nationwide.

The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are now offering a new free service we call the "list" for a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Arizona. The list documents how, where and when a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. The asbestos exposure information becomes the foundation for a mesothelioma compensation claim and it is super important."

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Arizona the Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Phoenix/Scottsdale, Arizona: https://www.mayoclinic.org/departments-centers/mayo-clinic-cancer-center



* The University of Arizona Medical Center Tucson, Arizona: https://cancercenter.arizona.edu/

The Arizona Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in Arizona including communities such as Phoenix, Tucson, Mesa, Chandler, Glendale, Gilbert, Tempe. Peoria, or Prescott.

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Arizona include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, manufacturing workers, plumbers, nuclear power plant workers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, these high-risk workers were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. Mesothelioma and asbestos exposure lung cancer does happen in Arizona as the group would like to explain anytime at 800-714-0303. https://Arizona.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.com



For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



