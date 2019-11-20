Waves of Grace Sopas & Such Releases Aloha Collection

Tropical inspired bath and body products are made from organic oils, superfrit complex, and essential oils. Some have exotic oils.

LAPEER, MI, US, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Designer, Annette Bradburn from Waves of Grace Soaps & Such released the brand new Aloha Collection, and each product is individually handcrafted by the designer herself. The Aloha Collection released on November 18th.Waves of Grace Soaps & Such is known for helping women so that they can Grace the Skin the skin they're in and feel healthy, radiant, and confident.Thus, for the first time, Ms. Bradburn has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular bath and body products. The new Aloha Collection is now available.The collection will be sold exclusively on the website wavesofgracesoaps.com where the limited products are scheduled to sell out by the end of the season.The bath and body products are designed to showcase timeless & ageless skin with skin loving ingredients that make women look and feel confident, radiant, and healthy.Several products are available in neutral colors to capitalize on today's trends.Some bath and body products are made from a tropical superfruit complex which means women are able to support smooth, healthy, radiant skin.Her collection also includes shampoo bars which leave hair soft and silky while reducing plastic waste.Each individual bath and body product has it's own name. A few examples are Lava Love, Orchid Isle, Nani Kai, Kona Sunset, and Mystic Sea.Aloha Collection ranges in price from $7.50 for Mystic Sea to 10.50 for Lava Love.Ms. Bradburn is excited to welcome her fans to her new handcrafted product line collection they've been requesting.For more information about the Aloha Collection or for an interview with Ms. Bradburn, please write to admin@wavesofgracesoaps.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.Ms. Bradburn began designing organic bath and body products after she was faced with finding clean, healthy, affordable beauty products that support healthy, radiant, smooth skin. After many years of creating organic bath and body products by hand, Ms. Bradburn's products started gaining notoriety amongst the bath and body product industry.



