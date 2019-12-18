New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Navy or Air Force Veteran or DoD Employee with Mesothelioma to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-For a Much Better Compensation Result

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Veteran or person with mesothelioma in New Mexico we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst. ” — New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center

ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, USA, December 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are appealing to a Navy or Air Force Veteran and or a Department of Defense current or former employee in New Mexico who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma or their family members to call us anytime at 800-714-0303. We are Advocates for Veterans or people with mesothelioma in New Mexico and we do everything possible to ensure a person like this receives the very best possible financial compensation results.

"To get the financial compensation job done for a Veteran or person with mesothelioma in New Mexico we have endorsed the law firm of Karst von Oiste and their founding partner Erik Karst. Attorney Erik Karst and his colleagues at the law firm of Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation results for their clients with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer and they work overtime for their clients. For direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste please call us anytime at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center is now offering a new free service for a Veteran or person with mesothelioma they call the list. The 'list' documents how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos and it is this vital information that becomes the basis for a mesothelioma compensation claim. Before a Veteran or person with mesothelioma in New Mexico hires a law firm to assist with mesothelioma compensation they are urged to call the New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center anytime at 800-714-0303. https://NewMexico.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

The New Mexico Mesothelioma Victims Center would like to emphasize theirs is a statewide initiative available to a diagnosed victim anywhere in New Mexico including communities such as Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Taos, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, Roswell, or Farmington. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in New Mexico we strongly recommend the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim or their family get to the right physicians at the hospital we have indicated: The University of New Mexico Cancer Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico: http://cancer.unm.edu/.



According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in New Mexico. https://NewMexico.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com



High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in New Mexico include US Navy Veterans, power plant workers, oil refinery workers, civilian employees of the Defense Department, manufacturing, or industrial workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, machinists, miners, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health's web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma



