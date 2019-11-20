Brook Furniture Rental Names Nathan Sanders as Chief Operating Officer

Experienced Operations, Supply Chain and Logistics Executive Brings Extensive Experience in Driving Strategy and Building High-Performance Teams.

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brook Furniture Rental , America’s most responsive and reliable residential and office furniture rental company, has appointed Nathan Sanders as Chief Operating Officer. Nathan joins Brook Furniture Rental with more than 25 years of operations, logistics and supply chain experience across various industries, including logistics and supply chain services, ecommerce and catalog retail, cellular telecommunications and furniture distribution.Most recently, Nathan served as the Senior Vice President of distribution services for Ashley Furniture Industries. In this role, he was responsible for all logistics, safety and transportation operations of the U.S. and Canada across six distribution centers, 925 private fleet units and nearly 2,000 employees.“Nathan joins Brook Furniture Rental with an impressive track record of driving operational excellence,” said Bob Crawford, President & Chief Executive Officer. “I am thrilled to have someone with his experience building world-class operations and supply chain teams to take the next step to meet the needs of our customers in this newly created role.”In his new position, Nathan will be responsible for the oversight of the Operations, Merchandising and Information Technology groups. He will be creating new partnerships and revenue streams, maximizing Brook Furniture Rental’s infrastructure and evolving the company’s services to meet the customers’ needs.ABOUT BROOK FURNITURE RENTALBrook Furniture Rental is a service-obsessed company that helps people and companies in transition. An industry leader, the company has been satisfying customers for 40 years due to the unique combination of reliability, responsiveness and high-quality furniture. To find out more about how Brook Furniture Rental helps make transitions easy visit: www.BFR.com



