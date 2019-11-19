Tokio Marine HCC Names Jeremy Barnett and Phelim Browne Co-Global Marketing Leaders

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokio Marine HCC today announced that Jeremy Barnett and Phelim Browne have been named Co-Global Marketing Leaders, effective October 1, 2019, reporting to Thomas Harmeyer, Executive Vice President.



“We are pleased to unite the marketing efforts of Jeremy and Phelim to enhance our marketing programs and strengthen our brand identity in the specialty insurance marketplace. Serving the U.S. and International markets, respectively, they will help us build the most advantageous marketing services to advance our brand and support our distribution partners globally,” said Susan Rivera, Tokio Marine HCC’s Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Browne, Head of Marketing for Tokio Marine HCC – International Group, assumes the Co-Global Marketing Leader role after joining the Company in January 2019. He has more than twenty years of marketing experience in positions of increasing responsibility with Willis Towers Watson, MMA Insurance/Covea Insurance, Brit Insurance, NIG and Independent Insurance.

“Phelim has hit the ground running, driving new digital marketing solutions from within the Tokio Marine HCC - International Group in London. We are keen to leverage his expertise to build a stronger Tokio Marine HCC presence throughout Europe and EMEA,” commented Mr. Harmeyer.

Mr. Barnett, based in Los Angeles, joined Tokio Marine HCC in April 2019 as part of the Company’s acquisition of NAS Insurance Services, LLC (NAS), now part of the Tokio Marine HCC – Cyber & Professional Lines Group. Since 2012, he has served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing & Business Development for NAS, forging the firm’s position as a cyber insurance market leader.

“Jeremy’s intimate knowledge of specialty insurance coupled with his broad industry relationships will help us to leverage effective marketing strategies across all of our lines of business,” added Mr. Harmeyer.

Tokio Marine HCC is the marketing name used to describe the affiliated companies under the common ownership of HCC Insurance Holdings, Inc., a Delaware-incorporated insurance holding company. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Tokio Marine HCC is a leading specialty insurance group with offices in the United States, Mexico, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. Tokio Marine HCC’s major domestic insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings, “A++ (Superior)” from A.M. Best, and “AA- (Very Strong)” from Fitch Ratings; its major international insurance companies have financial strength ratings of “AA- (Very Strong)” from S&P Global Ratings. Tokio Marine HCC is a member of the Tokio Marine Group, a premier global company founded in 1879 with a market capitalization of $34 billion as of December 31, 2018. For more information about Tokio Marine HCC, please visit www.tokiomarinehcc.com.

Contact:

Doug Busker, Vice President – Public Relations

Tokio Marine HCC

713-996-1192



