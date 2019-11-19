NuSierra Colombia SAS Completes Certification of World Class Strains

With low THC and high CBD ratios, these strains allow NuSierra to compete in any market” — Matias Gaviria - CEO, NuSierra

RIONEGRO, ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuSierra Colombia SAS (NuSierra) has received final agronomic certification from the Instituto Colombiano Agropecuario (ICA) to commercialize three of its world-class cannabis strains. Several of the approved strains are complaint with the U.S. and E.U. regulations that dried flower THC percentages to be less than .3% and .2%, respectively.

“With low THC and high CBD ratios, these strains allow NuSierra to compete in any market,” says Matias Gaviria, NuSierra’s CEO. Combined with 100% organic cultivation and a 140+ strain library, NuSierra provides its manufacturers, distributors and retailers with the flexibility to consistently meet their customer’s demands for the highest quality cannabis medicines. “The demand for high quality, trusted cannabinoids such as CBD will only increase as markets mature,” says Mr. Gaviria.

NuSierra is a fully, licensed, operating Colombian medical cannabis company, with large-scale 100% organic cultivation, CO2 extraction and controlled environment manufacturing capacity including capsules, tinctures and topicals. Its founders and management team have experience founding and managing large medical cannabis companies in highly regulated marketed within the U.S., Canada and Australia. For more information, visit www.nusierra.com or send an email to info@nusierra.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.