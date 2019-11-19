PROPAGANDA POSTERS IN CELEBRATION OF THOSE ON THE HOMEFRONT

Paying a timeless tribute to all those fighting the war from the homefront during World War II with replicas of the most iconic propaganda posters of the day, struck in .999 pure silver ingots.

/EIN News/ -- Cincinnati, Ohio, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osborne Mint is the oldest privately owned mint in the United States. The 184-year-old production facility played a significant role in WWII by minting over five billion food ration tokens and crafting millions of carabiners for the United States paratroopers. It is this contribution to history and the war effort that spurred the creation of the new collectors set “The Fight For Freedom’s Sake.”

This new collection was inspired by WWII propaganda posters. Four diverse posters were selected from the plethora of available designs. This is the first ever endeavor by Osborne Mint to deviate from traditional rounds and produce an oversized ingot of this weight and proportions in silver. The dimensions for each ingot are 2.5” x 1.7”, providing a much larger canvas than traditional round collectibles produced by Osborne Mint. These .999 fine silver ingots weigh 2 troy ounces each, making the entire collection a half pound of collectible, investible silver. The poster side of the ingot offers the skills of our highly experienced digital sculptor Mark Weeden. The depth of the engraving and Mark’s commitment to detail is enriched by the remarkable colorization of the posters on the ingot. The addition of color crafts a 3D poster effect recognizing the bold hues and stark messaging of the original posters. With over 23 years of experience and thousands of images designed, Mark was asked to craft the uniformed reverse of the ingot that appears on all four variations. He finalized the design that is a unique amalgamation of several propaganda poster elements.

The Fight for Freedom’s Sake Collectible Highlights:

2 Troy Ounces of .999 Fine Silver

Large colorized canvas portraying four select WWII propaganda posters

Reverse of the ingot is a detailed, high polished compilation of propaganda poster elements

Limited mintage of only 2,500 ingots per design

Struck in the United States

Bears the Osborne Mint mint mark symbol of quality

Individually numbered and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity

Packaged in custom precision-fitted capsule for preservation and presentation

This silver ingot collection, inspired by the steadfast resolve of those on the homefront, highlights select propaganda posters from the World War II era. With hundreds of thousands of poster designs in the public domain, the selection of just four to initiate the project was a daunting task. Patrick Hipple of Osborne Mint, a skilled numismatist, spearheaded the program. Patrick became personally attached to the program due to the fact that his grandfather George F. Hupp Sr. (1915-1976) served overseas in WWII as a Naval Crew Chief and his grandmother Lois S, Hupp (1915-1978) was stateside volunteering her time and efforts in support of the war. After years of research on propaganda posters across multiple wars and various locations, he continued to respond most to the propaganda posters used in the United States during WWII. The four posters selected for The Fight For Freedom’s Sake collection serve to represent the overall look and feel of the propaganda posters campaign. These collectible ingots will be released publicly, one each of the next four quarters, with the first ingot debuting before Thanksgiving and in perfect time for the holiday gifting season.

First Release: Americans Will Always Fight for Liberty

This poster possesses a positive message in support of the war effort for those on the homefront by signifying the correlation of American patriots of 1778 to the troops of 1943. The underlining of the word always depicts the consistency of patriotism over the decades.

Second Release: Buy That Invasion Bond!

This is one of the few posters that portray the actual war effort. Believed to be a rendition of the D-Day efforts, the poster encourages one to purchase invasion bonds in support of the troops. The portrait display represents the American efforts in the war on land, air and sea.

Third Release: Uncle Sam – I’m Counting On You!

Direct messaging in an effort to silence the masses and keep the secrets of war. This somber poster invites every person to support the war effort by being selective with the content of their communications.

Fourth Release: Buy War Bonds

The fierce and determined impression of Uncle Sam embodies the fight for freedom. The salute to patriotism encapsulated in the splash of red, white and blue on the flag and Uncle Sam’s apparel offer a stark contrast to the drab green color representing the war. The message of Buy War Bonds is not intended to be subtle by any means, but to complement the poster’s message that in buying bonds you are a personification of this patriotic version of Uncle Sam.

All businesses were encouraged to retarget their efforts for the war. President Franklin D Roosevelt created the Office of War Information in 1942 to disseminate war information and propaganda. The Office of War Information was charged with reducing misinformation, encouraging support for the war effort and presenting a targeted, unified message the citizens on the homefront. Creative businesses like Cincinnati's Strobridge Lithographing Company, known worldwide for their circus poster production, turned their design and print capabilities to the creation of propaganda posters and rapidly became one of the nation’s leaders of this unique craft. Under the guidance of the Office of War Information, companies like Strobridge contributed to over 200,000 different poster designs during World War II. Even Dr. Seuss is known to have contributed his talents with a series of his own propaganda posters. Overall these posters were the anchor of the domestic propaganda campaign. Named “weapons on the walls”, they could be seen everywhere from shop windows to schools and manufacturing facilities to government offices.

This assembly of propaganda poster ingots will become a commemorative keepsake and a distinct addition to any collection. Veterans will appreciate the reminder of the support, families will remember the efforts on the homefront and World War II history buffs will appreciate the dedication to history. All Osborne Mint products are 100% Made in the USA. The Fight For Freedom’s Sake collection can be purchased at top rated precious metals dealers APMEX and JM Bullion.

Visit our newly redesigned website and blog at www.OsborneMint.com for announcements of new collections, product release dates and a complete list of certified sellers.

Each Veterans Day we honor all that served and acknowledge those that made the ultimate sacrifice. War takes a toll on everyone, and with this collection of propaganda posters crafted on silver ingots, we salute those on the homefront for their perseverance, determination and unending support for our troops, both then and always. We will fight for freedom’s sake.

Established in 1835, Osborne Mint is America’s oldest continuously operating private mint. Osborne Mint is part of the Osborne Coinage family, which includes Osborne Coin, TokensDirect and Van Brook of Lexington. The mint, a 60,000 square foot facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, houses development, engraving and manufacturing of numismatic quality collectible rounds and coins. Products made by Osborne are manufactured to strict standards for metal purity, weight and dimensions. Osborne Mint strikes thousands of collectible rounds annually and circulates these to the public solely through certified distributors. Featured collections include designs by Lisa Parker, Anne Stokes’ Dragons, The Galaxies and Nebulae and The American Legacy Collection™. Gold plate, fine silver and copper collections from Osborne Mint are truly pieces of art and are 100% “Made in America.”

