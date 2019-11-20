My Mom Muse Releases Office Space Printer Scene Video Parody

Inspired by the film “Office Space”, My Mom Muse is excited to release their first ever promotional video addressing the challenges of breastfeeding.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- My Mom Muse is excited to release their first-ever promotional video addressing the challenges of breastfeeding. The video is a parody inspired by the film “Office Space” (1999) scene where the three main characters carry out a brutal attack on a poorly performing printer.

“The inspiration for this video flashed in my mind as I struggled with pumping! I always fell short, with barely an ounce staring back at me in those pitiful plastic containers. When I was most frustrated, I knew other moms felt the same way and want to capture that esprit de corps of other pumping moms- so I created My Mom Muse, as a resource and support for moms at all stages, for all issues,” said Lindsey Benefield, Founder and CEO of My Mom Muse.

In this parody, three moms of young children ranging in age from (7 months - 4.5 years), Lindsey Benefield (Charlotte, North Carolina), Adrienne Belken (Alexandria, Virginia), and Jordan Colvin (Bethesda, Maryland), enact revenge on a villainous breast pump.

“While I am thankful to the breast pump for allowing me to breastfeed my child, it at times makes you feel captive. It was a truly empowering experience to hit the heck out of that device that held me “captive” for so many months,” recalls Adrienne Belken, mother of Annison (4yo) and Rosalie (7 months).

“As a former law enforcement officer, I discourage unnecessary violence, but nothing deserves a beat-down like a (explicative) pump. I am still haunted by the sound of that thing at 4am,” said Jordan Colvin, mother of Coleman (19 months).

My Mom Muse is a coaching platform for moms to connect and learn from other moms. We're here to offer you mini-coaching sessions over the phone with professionals or real-life experienced Mom Muses ready to share their knowledge and provide guidance to get you through all the difficult moments in motherhood.

Watch Parody Video Here on YouTube



If you would like more information about My Mom Muse, please contact Lindsey Benefield at lindsey@mymommuse.com.

Website: mymommuse.com

Instagram: @mymommuse

Pinterest: My Mom Muse



