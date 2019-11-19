Instrumental expands mass production product and hires VP of Sales to meet demand

Instrumental, a manufacturing optimization company that leverages AI, expands with new mass production features and hired Randall Jackson as VP of Sales.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instrumental, a manufacturing optimization company that leverages AI, expands its mass production product offering with new software features and hardware equipment. To meet the influx of new business and continue global expansion within Global 1000 customers, Instrumental has hired Randall Jackson as VP of Sales.

As the market leader in optimization for New Product Introduction (NPI), Instrumental’s new suite of features and station hardware pays special attention to the needs of high-stakes production environments with high speed manual and automated lines. Control Panel, a new dashboard feature, aggregates real-time defect interception rates from stations placed at key states of assembly and allows users to not only understand the status of their production lines at a glance, but also investigate issues and communicate with stakeholders. After reviewing its own Control Panel data for the first time, a top electronics company shared, “We’ve never had visibility like this before, and now realize that we have always needed it.”

“We’re serving up product level data from factories at decision-making resolution, enabling leaders to drive core metrics like uptime, throughput, and yield. With Control Panel, our customers are able to both maintain control of their process and to proactively address process shift,” says Instrumental CEO, Anna-Katrina Shedletsky. “Randall will play an important role in parlaying our expansions within large customer organizations and scaling our team.”

“I’m ecstatic to be joining the Instrumental team,” says Randall Jackson. “This type of innovation has long been needed in manufacturing, and manufacturing optimization is inevitable. But many buzzword initiatives like Industry 4.0 and digital transformation have missed the mark. Instrumental is well-positioned to lead the charge because the team is full of manufacturing industry insiders from top to bottom who intimately understand the challenges our customers face.” Randall adds, “Instrumental is at the stage where key customers are asking to expand, and I can’t wait to build out the team to help address that demand.”

Randall comes to Instrumental with over 20 years of sales and sales management experience directing go-to-market teams. He’s spearheaded sales at Kong, Mapbox, and MongoDB, where he led the hyper growth expansion of teams, market share, and top-line revenue.

Instrumental's manufacturing platform transforms product data captured on assembly lines into insights that increase speed, reduce costs, and improve quality. In development, AI helps engineers surface unknown defects, and image records enable virtual teardowns that speed up failure analysis. In production, operations teams keep a pulse on core metrics with real-time analytics on live defect interceptions. Instrumental has offices in Palo Alto, California and Shenzhen, China.

To see a demo of Instrumental contact sales@instrumental.com.

Interested in joining a team of committed and passionate people? Instrumental is hiring for sales, engineering, and more.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.