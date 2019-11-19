Pipeline Transportation Market To Reach USD 26.74 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Pipeline Transportation Market Size – USD 12.65 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.7%, Pipeline Transportation Industry Trends – Low operating costs, and environment-friendly.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing need for the transportation of chemicals, fuels, and water supply, and added advantages such as complete automation of loading are driving the market demand.

The global pipeline transportation market is forecast to reach USD 26.74 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Pipeline transport is used to transport liquids and gases via pipelines, and chemically stable substances.

These pipelines carry crude and refine oils, natural gases, and biofuels, including sewage slurry, beer, and water. They are also used in irrigation or transporting drinking water over long distances or move it over hills. It’s an ideal alternative for canals and channels considering pollution and environmental impact. Pipelines are preferred over traditional modes of transport such as truck or rail, as they are less damaging to the environment and are economical. The concern for security like theft is also not there, and they are more reliable.

Transportation of solids is more expensive and complicated than liquids or gases, but coal and minerals are often used to transport long distances. Pipes are also used to transport rocks, grain, coal, cement, machine parts, concrete, pulp, books, and solid wastes, among other products. They are generally used to transport short distances.

An increase in the production of offshore production, a rise in the demand for oil and natural gas, and the demand for cheap methods of transportation are driving market growth. Some of the latest emerging technologies include leak detection, intrusion detection, tracking, and video surveillance, and SCADA.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Oil and Gas pipelines led the market for pipeline transport. Different refined products or different grades of crude oil are generally transported through the same pipeline in different batches.

Offshore or submarine pipelines are required for transporting natural gas and oil from gas wells to offshore oil wells to a processing plant. They are expensive and more complicated to build than overland pipelines.

Gathering pipelines take the resources from the extraction point to the relevant, pressing location. These pipelines tend to be small in diameter and short in length to minimize the time between the start and endpoint. These gathering pipelines are usually less than 100 feet in length.

Smart and connected equipment help manufacturers attain new levels of pipeline productivity and profit. Advancements in automation technology has allowed pipeline manufacturers to improve the monitoring and remote control of the pipeline. The pipeline controller uses advanced leak detection and location systems to monitor inconsistencies, and evaluate pressure and flow rates in case of a leak.

Consulting Services is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. Pipeline manufacturers are increasingly connecting to IoT to create new opportunities for the industry and are seeking third party support to manage the load.

The increased spending by oil companies in the Asia Pacific region is driving the market for pipeline transport. Emerging economic growth and increase in oil infrastructure is impacting the market positively. The region is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

Key participants include ABB, Aconex Limited, Alcatel-Lucent, Alstom, Siemens, ESRI, John Wood Group PLC, Trimble Navigation Limited, FMC Technologies, Emerson Electric Co., Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and TechnipFMC plc, among others.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Pipeline Transportation Market on the basis of solution, services, type, pipeline type, end-users, and region:

Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Security Solution

Automation and Control

Integrity and Tracking Solutions

Network Communication Solutions

Others

Services Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Consulting Service

Managed Service

Maintenance and Support Service

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Oil and Gas

Coal

Water

Others

Pipeline Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Gathering Pipeline

Transmission Pipeline

Distribution Pipeline

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Transportation Industry

Refiners and Manufacturers

Agriculture Industry

Heating Resources

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

